“La igualdad de género es imprescindible para todas las organizaciones y países”

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, participated in the Gender Equity Seminar held in Bahrain and aimed to promote measures aimed at “promoting equality and leading by example”.

The road to a safer gymnastics is long, but possible

Amid endless allegations of abuse and mistreatment, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), together with the British Federation and the Liverpool World Championship Organizing Committee, held the first symposium focused on working in healthy and safe contexts for gymnasts around the world.