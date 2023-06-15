Russian fencer will not be able to participate in the European Championship for liking posts in favor of the war

The sablista liked several publications of the CSKA club related to the war.

The Ukrainian Sports Ministry accused Russian fencer Valeria Kobzeva of violating guidelines that allow athletes to participate as neutral competitors in international events. Kobzeva, one of the six fencers selected by the Russian Federation to participate in the European Championship that starts tomorrow in Plovdiv, was excluded for liking some CSKA club publications related to the war in Ukraine.

Russia had announced that it would send six women athletes to the European Fencing Championship: Yana Bekmurzova, Artem Sarkisyan and Polina Khaertdinova (sword); and Valeria Kobzeva, Alyona Lisina and Anna Smirnova (sable). However, Kobzeva’s name no longer appears in the list of participants in the women ‘s individual sable tournament, published on the official website of the International Fencing Federation (FIE). Only Lisina and Smirnova are listed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Ukraine acknowledged that they filed a complaint about some interactions that the sablist had from her profile with the CSKA account: “Kobzeva’s actions have revived discussions about the role of athletes as public figures and the impact that their statements may have on international relations. Their reaction to the content that promotes the attack on Ukraine generated criticism from multiple sectors.”

Sofia Pozdniakova, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, was unable to compete again as a neutral because she belonged to the Russian Army.

In March, the FIE voted to allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to participate under a neutral flag, subject to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The new regulation banned elite athletes affiliated with the Russian armed forces or security services and also those who indicate or have indicated support for the war in Ukraine.

“This incident raises questions about the responsibility of athletes on social media when it comes to sensitive political issues. We must understand that there may be repercussions on their careers and public image,” the statement continued.

Russian fencers were also authorized as neutrals to participate in the World Championship, which will begin on July 22 in Milan. Some shooters have already been excluded because of their affiliation with the Russian armed forces, such as Sofia Pozdniakova, who won the gold medal in individual and team sablists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In addition to unauthorized athletes, there are some who do not agree to compete without a flag. Last month, the 2019 world sable champion, Dmitry Danilenko, described the FIE conditions as “unfair” and announced his refusal to participate as neutral. Two-time Olympian Veniamin Reshetnikov, winner of three world team sable titles and one individual, also publicly complained about the impossibility of representing his country with his colors.