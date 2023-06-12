IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Athletics world mourns the passing of two-time gold medalist

American Jim Hines won two golds in Mexico City and will forever have a place in Olympic history

Bradley Smith

Por Bradley Smith

12 Jun, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
infobae

The United States has produced many great athletics champions, but Jim Hines was the first to beat the 10 second mark in the 100 meters.

He did it twice.

World Athletics has confirmed Hines passed away at the age of 76.

“World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that legendary U.S. sprinter Jim Hines died on Saturday June 3,” the governing body said in a statement.

At the 1968 U.S. Outdoor National Track and Field Championships, Hines ran the 100 meters in a hand-timed 9.9 seconds. The time was later electronically adjusted to 10.03 seconds.

It was at the Mexico City 1968 Summer Olympics where Hines left his mark.

Hines hit the tape first in the 100 meter final with a time of 9.95 seconds to win the gold medal. This record stood for 15 years until Calvin Smith beat it with a time of 9.93.

He added another gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Hines retired from athletics and played briefly in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Later in life, he worked with inner-city youth in Houston.

Hines was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1979.

Temas Relacionados

Jim HinesAthleticsUnited States

Recent Articles

Athletics world mourns the passing of two-time gold medalist

American Jim Hines won two golds in Mexico City and will forever have a place in Olympic history
Athletics world mourns the passing of two-time gold medalist

Djokovic’s brilliant work in Paris, the city that offers another historic opportunity for 2024

The new Roland Garros champion and the top male Grand Slams winner could be the first tennis player to win all the highest-category tournaments if he is crowned at the next Olympic Games.
Djokovic’s brilliant work in Paris, the city that offers another historic opportunity for 2024

El Salvador hosted the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games show: qualifiers for Paris and world champion title for Mexico and Brazil

France, South Africa, Japan and New Zealand won the Olympic places that were at stake for Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. In addition, Mexico's Alan Cleland and Brazil's Weston-Webb became world champions, while Peru won the team event.
El Salvador hosted the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games show: qualifiers for Paris and world champion title for Mexico and Brazil

The IOC set the stage for a tough sanction for Olympic boxing

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended this Wednesday to withdraw recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA) for not complying with the governance reforms previously requested. The decision will be approved at the Special Session on June 22.
The IOC set the stage for a tough sanction for Olympic boxing

Australia and China won the tickets for Paris 2024 in Full Competition

The stage of the Nations Cup in Millstreet was chosen by the FEI for Groups F and G (Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Oceania) to qualify for the Olympic Games: the two places went to the teams from Australia and China after the dressage, cross country and jumping competitions.
Australia and China won the tickets for Paris 2024 in Full Competition
MÁS NOTICIAS