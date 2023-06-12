Athletics world mourns the passing of two-time gold medalist

The United States has produced many great athletics champions, but Jim Hines was the first to beat the 10 second mark in the 100 meters.

He did it twice.

World Athletics has confirmed Hines passed away at the age of 76.

“World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that legendary U.S. sprinter Jim Hines died on Saturday June 3,” the governing body said in a statement.

At the 1968 U.S. Outdoor National Track and Field Championships, Hines ran the 100 meters in a hand-timed 9.9 seconds. The time was later electronically adjusted to 10.03 seconds.

It was at the Mexico City 1968 Summer Olympics where Hines left his mark.

Hines hit the tape first in the 100 meter final with a time of 9.95 seconds to win the gold medal. This record stood for 15 years until Calvin Smith beat it with a time of 9.93.

He added another gold medal in the 4x100m relay.

Hines retired from athletics and played briefly in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Later in life, he worked with inner-city youth in Houston.

Hines was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1979.