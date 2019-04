#ISIS supporters’ celebration of #NotreDameCathedral fire—which they call a blow to “hearts of the crusader leaders”—shows not just zealotry, but how pathetically they’ll grasp at anything as victory. Echoes jihadists’ praise for hurricanes, wildfires, etc https://t.co/XBAhiJRZXf pic.twitter.com/oJw1MY0MuY

— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) April 15, 2019