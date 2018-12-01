In his Twitter account, US President Donald Trump cancelled the press conference he had planned to offer during the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, que iba a dar en el G20 en Buenos Aires "out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush," who passed away at 94.
….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
Trump mentioned the "great success" during the meeting fo the heads of states of most powerful nations, held in Argentina, and said that the press conference will take place after his return to the White House and after the funeral of the 41st US President.
According to a draft seen by Reuters, G20 leaders have agreed to a joint document to renew their commitment to maintain current efforts on climate change, and also to address reform in the World Trade Organization, and progress taxation of the digital economy. The draft was worded in such a way that avoided controversial terms like "unfair trade" or "protectionism," in order to avoid deepening the tensions between the US and China.
Trump said in his tweet he was "looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina". However, he will postpone it until after December 5, the day he set as national day of mourning for President Bush.
