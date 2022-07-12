AMÉRICAARGENTINAMÉXICOCOLOMBIATENDENCIASDEPORTES
“Succession”, “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus” lideran nominaciones a los Emmy 2022: la lista completa

Los ganadores serán anunciados en una ceremonia televisada el 12 de septiembre

12 de Julio de 2022
El drama de HBO Succession”, la historia de un magnate de los medios y su familia, encabezó la lista de candidatos al Emmy anunciada el martes con 25 nominaciones y se convierte en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus”, ambas con 20, anunció este martes la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

La producción de HBO tiene un rival histórico en “Squid Game”, la primera serie en lengua no inglesa que compite por el máximo honor de la televisión. Los competidoras para el mejor drama incluyen a “Better Call Saul”, Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Stranger Things” y “Yellowjackets”.

“Ted Lasso” de Apple TV+, que arrasó el año pasado obteniendo 7 galardones, obtuvo 20 nominaciones y defenderá su título como mejor comedia del año pasado. Se enfrentará a “Hacks”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” y “What We Do in the Shadows”.

"El juego del calamar" tendrá una segunda temporada (Netflix)
"El juego del calamar" tendrá una segunda temporada (Netflix)

A pesar del éxito de “Succession” con 25 candidaturas, aún queda lejos el récord histórico de nominaciones para una serie de drama que marcó “Game of Thrones” con 32 en 2019.

HBO consiguió situar a dos de sus producciones, “Succession” y “The White Lotus”, entre las tres con mayor número de nominaciones. Un top 3 que completa Apple TV+ gracias a “Ted Lasso” para esta edición que se transmitirá en vivo el 12 de septiembre por la cadena NBC. Aún está por anunciarse quién conducirá la gala.

Por el premio a la mejor actriz en una serie de comedia compiten Rachel Brosnahan por “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco por “The Flight Attendant”, Elle Fanning por “The Great”, Issa Rae por “Insecure” y Jean Smart por “Hacks”.

Los nominados a mejor actor en una serie de comedia son: Donald Glover por “Atlanta”, Bill Hader por “Barry”, Nicholas Holt por “The Great”, Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”, Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building” y Martin Short, igualmente por “Only Murders in the Building”.

El premio al mejor actor en una serie de drama se lo disputarán Jason Bateman por “Ozark”, Brian Cox por “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae por “Squid Game”, Bob Odenkirk por “Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott por “Severance” y Jeremy Strong por “Succession”.

El de mejor actriz en una serie de drama, Jodie Comer de “Killing Eve”, Laura Linney de “Ozark”, Melanie Lynskey de “Yellowjackets”, Sandra Oh de “Killing Eve”, Reese Witherspoon de “The Morning Show” y Zendaya de “Euphoria”.

Las candidatas a mejor serie limitada son “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus” y “Pam & Tommy”.

La lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022:

SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Jeremy Strong - Succession

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Severance

Christopher Walken - Severance

Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bil Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Himesh Patel - Station 11

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Toni Collette -The Staircase

Julia Garner -Inventando a Anna

Lili James -Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson - Impeachment

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Amanda Saefried - The Dropout

ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Poulter - Dopesick

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick

Steve Zahn - The White Lotus

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick

SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY

The Daily Show con Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

