“Succession”, “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus” lideran nominaciones a los Emmy 2022: la lista completa

El drama de HBO “Succession”, la historia de un magnate de los medios y su familia, encabezó la lista de candidatos al Emmy anunciada el martes con 25 nominaciones y se convierte en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus”, ambas con 20, anunció este martes la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.
La producción de HBO tiene un rival histórico en “Squid Game”, la primera serie en lengua no inglesa que compite por el máximo honor de la televisión. Los competidoras para el mejor drama incluyen a “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Stranger Things” y “Yellowjackets”.
“Ted Lasso” de Apple TV+, que arrasó el año pasado obteniendo 7 galardones, obtuvo 20 nominaciones y defenderá su título como mejor comedia del año pasado. Se enfrentará a “Hacks”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” y “What We Do in the Shadows”.
A pesar del éxito de “Succession” con 25 candidaturas, aún queda lejos el récord histórico de nominaciones para una serie de drama que marcó “Game of Thrones” con 32 en 2019.
HBO consiguió situar a dos de sus producciones, “Succession” y “The White Lotus”, entre las tres con mayor número de nominaciones. Un top 3 que completa Apple TV+ gracias a “Ted Lasso” para esta edición que se transmitirá en vivo el 12 de septiembre por la cadena NBC. Aún está por anunciarse quién conducirá la gala.
Por el premio a la mejor actriz en una serie de comedia compiten Rachel Brosnahan por “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”, Kaley Cuoco por “The Flight Attendant”, Elle Fanning por “The Great”, Issa Rae por “Insecure” y Jean Smart por “Hacks”.
Los nominados a mejor actor en una serie de comedia son: Donald Glover por “Atlanta”, Bill Hader por “Barry”, Nicholas Holt por “The Great”, Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”, Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building” y Martin Short, igualmente por “Only Murders in the Building”.
El premio al mejor actor en una serie de drama se lo disputarán Jason Bateman por “Ozark”, Brian Cox por “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae por “Squid Game”, Bob Odenkirk por “Better Call Saul”, Adam Scott por “Severance” y Jeremy Strong por “Succession”.
El de mejor actriz en una serie de drama, Jodie Comer de “Killing Eve”, Laura Linney de “Ozark”, Melanie Lynskey de “Yellowjackets”, Sandra Oh de “Killing Eve”, Reese Witherspoon de “The Morning Show” y Zendaya de “Euphoria”.
Las candidatas a mejor serie limitada son “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus” y “Pam & Tommy”.
La lista de nominados a los Emmy 2022:
SERIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Jeremy Strong - Succession
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Laura Linney - Ozark
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjakets
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Zendaya - Euphoria
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Park Hae-soo - Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
John Turturro - Severance
Christopher Walken - Severance
Oh Yeong-su - Squid Game
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Julia Garner - Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bil Hader - Barry
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Himesh Patel - Station 11
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Toni Collette -The Staircase
Julia Garner -Inventando a Anna
Lili James -Impeachment: American Crime Story
Sarah Paulson - Impeachment
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Amanda Saefried - The Dropout
ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Adrien Brody - Succession
James Cromwell - Succession
Colman Domingo - Euphoria
Arian Moayed - Succession
Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
Will Poulter - Dopesick
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesick
Steve Zahn - The White Lotus
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Connie Britton - The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
Mare Winningham - Dopesick
SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY
The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
Late night with Seth Myers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
