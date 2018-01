(FILES) This file photo taken on July 07, 2016 shows Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries performing on stage during the 23th edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival in Cognac on July 7, 2016.The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died on January 15, 2018 in London at the age of 46, a publicist statement said. / AFP PHOTO / GUILLAUME SOUVANT