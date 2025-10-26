Fotos Al 100

Gran Premio de México 2025 de la Fórmula 1 en fotos: así fue la victoria de Lando Norris

El piloto de McLaren dominó la pista del Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, el podio estuvo compuesto por Leclerc y Verstappen

Por Luz Coello

La décima edición del Gran Premio de México en la Ciudad de México de la Fórmula 1 reunió a miles de aficionados que se congregaron en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Pese a la ausencia de Sergio Checo Pérez en la pista, los aficionados mexicanos hicieron del evento una F1esta. En esta ocasión, Lando Norris de McLaren se llevó la victoria con una marcada diferencia en el tiempo, en segundo llegó Charles Leclerc de Ferrari, mientras que en tercer lugar quedó Max Verstappen de Red Bull Racing.

REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Lando Norris celebra con su trofeo tras ganar el Gran Premio de la Ciudad de México. Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Ciudad de México, México. 26 de octubre de 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with champagne on the podium after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Henry Romero
REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Second placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 First placed McLaren's Lando Norris talks with second placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after winning the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in action during the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri in action during the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 RB's Liam Lawson in action during the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda in action during the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 General view of the race track during the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris leads into the first corner at the start of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Williams' Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr. during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the drivers' parade ahead of the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Fans are pictured with cutouts depicting Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ahead of the race REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 A spectator is dressed as a Catrina ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Ferrari fans in the stands ahead of the race REUTERS/Henry Romero
Formula One F1 - Mexico
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2025 Helicopters fly the Mexican flag colors before the race REUTERS/Henry Romero

