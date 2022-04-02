Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez case: Former finance secretary of the PRI was given formal imprisonment in CDMX

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that detainee Roberto Zamorano Pineda, who was finance secretary of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of the country's capital, had been ordered for imprisonment.

He reported that he obtained a prison order from a criminal judge for his probable responsibility for two different crimes of trafficking in persons, in the form of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation and in the form of misleading advertising; as well as criminal association.

Roberto Zamorano Pineda was arrested in Mineral de la Reforma, in the state of Hidalgo on Thursday, March 31, for being linked to the trafficking network led by the former PRI leader in CDMX, Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre.

The arrest warrant was requested as a result of investigations by the Office of the Prosecutor for Strategic Investigation into Crimes involving Trafficking in Persons, the General Coordination for Investigation of Gender Crimes and Victim Care, which was completed by agents of the Prosecutor's Office in Hidalgo.

The trafficking network was led by Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, better known as the “King of Garbage” in which Roberto Zamorano, Adriana Rodríguez Regalado and Claudia Priscila Martínez González participated, as well as Sandra Esther Vaca Cortés, who is on the run from justice,

According to the investigations, the former PRI leader in the capital recruited women between the ages of 20 and 35 to exploit them with sexual favors. Its operators interviewed the victims, after applying for employment as secretaries, assistants, receptionists and/or assistants.

These activities were discovered by the MVS Radio team in April 2014, so he was removed from office by his party.

The case was reopened in September 2020 due to omissions found in a thorough review of the actions carried out by the defunct Attorney General's Office, as reported by the Chief Prosecutor's Office, Ernestina Godoy.

Gutiérrez de la Torre was arrested on December 29, 2021, while his collaborators Adriana Rodríguez since March of that year and in September, arrested Claudia Martínez.

Similarly to the King of Garbage, he was issued a formal prison order on March 22, hours after the presentation of other arrest warrants against him and his collaborators thanks to other victims filing complaints against him.

Adriana and Claudia were notified at the Santa Martha Acatitla Women's Center, while Cuauhtémoc was notified inside the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation Number One, according to the video in which the prosecutor reported the arrest warrants.





