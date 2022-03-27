PRI in the Chamber of Deputies presented initiative to preserve essence of full-time schools

Norma Aceves, deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), presented an initiative that reforms the General Laws on the Rights of Children and Adolescents; Social Development; and Education, in order to maintain the essence of the Full-time schools.

According to the federal deputy, the disappearance of the program is an affront to the best interests of children, which demonstrates a further failure by the educational authorities against children.

The PRI also explained that the decision of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) to end the program is clearly inconsistent with the objectives of the National Education System, which is to promote activities to guarantee the right to quality education for all its students.

Norma Aceves proposed providing and maintaining children's stays in all communities of the country (Photo: Karina Hernández /Infobae)

For this reason, its initiative aims to continue the operation of schools with days of between 6 and 8 hours a day, which have food services and that the Ministry of Public Education issues an annual report on this project.

Likewise, Norma Aceves proposed providing and maintaining children's stays in all communities of the country, particularly for populations that do not have social security as a labor right, and implement programs aimed at care services, for families with children or adolescents with disabilities who require continuous care, either in external care centers or within their homes.

According to the deputy, the serious regression to children's constitutional rights occurs in a context where this group was severely affected by the pandemic; in addition, she stressed, represents a violation of various administrative instruments.

According to the deputy, the serious setback to children's rights occurs in a context where the group was affected by the pandemic (Photo: Karina Hernández/Infobae)

Information in development

KEEP READING: