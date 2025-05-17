Últimas NoticiasDeportesTecnologíaEntretenimientoTendenciasQué Puedo VerLeamosESPN
Deportes

Franco Colapinto afrontará su tercera práctica y la clasificación en el GP de Imola en su debut con Alpine: todo lo que hay que saber

El piloto argentino, que culminó 17° y 13° en los primeros ensayos, continuará con la puesta a punto de cara a la carrera

DÍAS, HORARIOS y TELEVISACIÓN DE LA ACTIVIDAD DE FRANCO COLAPINTO EN EL GP EMILIA-ROMAÑA DE LA FÓRMULA 1

Sábado 17 de mayo

Práctica Libre 3: 7.30 (Argentina) / 12.30 (Italia)

Clasificación: 11.00 (Argentina) / 16.00 (Italia)

Domingo 18 de mayo

Carrera a 63 vueltas: 10.00 (Argentina) / 15.00 (Italia)

Televisación: las plataformas de streaming Disney+ y F1 TV. Fox Sports lo hará en diferido.

10:01 hsHoy
09:50 hsHoy

LO MEJOR DE LA SEGUNDA PRÁCTICA LIBRE DE FRANCO COLAPINTO:

09:40 hsHoy
09:35 hsHoy

LOS NEUMÁTICOS PARA EL GP DE IMOLA:

09:30 hsHoy

ÚLTIMOS GANADORES DEL GP DE IMOLA:

  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
09:25 hsHoy

ÚLTIMAS POLES EN EL GP DE IMOLA:

  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2020 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
09:20 hsHoy

LOS RESULTADOS DE FRANCO COLAPINTO EN IMOLA:

2022

Fórmula 3 - Sprint: 1°

Fórmula 3 - Carrera: 22°

2024

Fórmula 2 - Sprint: 1° + Vuelta más rápida

Fórmula 2 - Carrera: 5°

IMOLA (ITA), MAY 16 -
IMOLA (ITA), MAY 16 - 19 2024 - Emilia-Romagnia Grand Prix at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Franco COLAPINTO #12 MP Motorsport F2 © 2024 Dutch Photo Agency
09:15 hsHoy

LA CLASIFICACIÓN DEL CAMPEONATO DE CONSTRUCTORES:

09:10 hsHoy

LA TABLA DE POSICIONES DEL CAMPEONATO DE PILOTOS:

09:05 hsHoy

EL CIRCUITO ITALIANO DE IMOLA:

