Franco Colapinto afrontará su tercera práctica y la clasificación en el GP de Imola en su debut con Alpine: todo lo que hay que saber

Sábado 17 de mayo
Práctica Libre 3: 7.30 (Argentina) / 12.30 (Italia)
Clasificación: 11.00 (Argentina) / 16.00 (Italia)
Domingo 18 de mayo
Carrera a 63 vueltas: 10.00 (Argentina) / 15.00 (Italia)
Televisación: las plataformas de streaming Disney+ y F1 TV. Fox Sports lo hará en diferido.
LO MEJOR DE LA SEGUNDA PRÁCTICA LIBRE DE FRANCO COLAPINTO:
LOS NEUMÁTICOS PARA EL GP DE IMOLA:
ÚLTIMOS GANADORES DEL GP DE IMOLA:
ÚLTIMAS POLES EN EL GP DE IMOLA:
LOS RESULTADOS DE FRANCO COLAPINTO EN IMOLA:
2022
Fórmula 3 - Sprint: 1°
Fórmula 3 - Carrera: 22°
2024
Fórmula 2 - Sprint: 1° + Vuelta más rápida
Fórmula 2 - Carrera: 5°
LA CLASIFICACIÓN DEL CAMPEONATO DE CONSTRUCTORES:
LA TABLA DE POSICIONES DEL CAMPEONATO DE PILOTOS:
EL CIRCUITO ITALIANO DE IMOLA: