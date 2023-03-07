Últimas NoticiasDeportesTecnologíaEntretenimientoTendenciasQué Puedo VerLeamosESPN Newsletters
Chelsea recibe a Borussia Dortmund en la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Los Blues de Enzo Fernández perdieron la ida por 1-0 en su visita a Alemania pero apuntan a revertir la serie en Stamford Bridge

7 Mar, 2023
11:32 hsHoy

• PROBABLES FORMACIONES

Chelsea: Kepa - Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell - Mateo Kovacic (c), Enzo Fernández - Ziyech, Joao Felix, Mudryk - Kai Havertz. DT: Graham Potter

Dortmund: Alexander Meyer - Wolf, Niklas Süle, Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro - Jude Bellingham, Salih Özcan, Emre Can - Julian Brandt, Sebastien Haller, Marco Reus (c). DT: Edin Terzić

11:15 hsHoy

• HORARIOS DE CHELSEA-DORTMUND

17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay

16:00 Bolivia y Venezuela

15:00 Colombia, Perú, Ecuador

14:00 Ciudad de México

• TV: Fox Sports

11:05 hsHoy

¡Bienvenidos! Aquí, toda la información y el minuto a minuto del partido entre Chelsea y Borussia Dortmund por la vuelta de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2022/23.

