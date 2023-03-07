Chelsea recibe a Borussia Dortmund en la vuelta de los octavos de final de la Champions League, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

• PROBABLES FORMACIONES
Chelsea: Kepa - Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell - Mateo Kovacic (c), Enzo Fernández - Ziyech, Joao Felix, Mudryk - Kai Havertz. DT: Graham Potter
Dortmund: Alexander Meyer - Wolf, Niklas Süle, Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro - Jude Bellingham, Salih Özcan, Emre Can - Julian Brandt, Sebastien Haller, Marco Reus (c). DT: Edin Terzić
• HORARIOS DE CHELSEA-DORTMUND
17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay
16:00 Bolivia y Venezuela
15:00 Colombia, Perú, Ecuador
14:00 Ciudad de México
• TV: Fox Sports
¡Bienvenidos! Aquí, toda la información y el minuto a minuto del partido entre Chelsea y Borussia Dortmund por la vuelta de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2022/23.