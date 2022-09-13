Flag Football front and center at NFL kickoff in L.A.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A school visit, equipment donation, and special shout-out were in order for six elite flag football athletes ahead of the season opening game of the National Football League (NFL) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The six athletes were representatives from each of the six teams that won medals at The World Games 2022. Diana Flores, Vanita Krouch, Andrea Castillo, Darrell Doucette, Luke Zahradka, and Fernando Espinoza were given the platform as part a joint initiative between the NFL and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) to raise awareness of the sport globally.

Their visit to the “City of Angels” came amidst a push to see the sport included in the LA28 Summer Olympic Games. Flag football was recently included on a shortlist of sports invited to submit a proposal to the IOC and local organizers.

“I never thought that flag football would get to the point where it’s continuing to grow,” admitted U.S. national team quarterback Darrell Doucette. “For all these countries playing, it’s just a dream come true for me.”

Flag football at The World Games 2022. Photo Credit: The World Games 2022.

“For flag football to make it to the 2028 [Olympics], it [would be] just awesome,” commented Doucette. He added, “we have to worry about what’s going on now, and at the end of day, it’s just [about] keeping the interest of the kids.”

Doucette made those remarks during a visit to Morningside High School in Inglewood, California. He took part in a discussion panel along with five other international athletes and two former NFL players, before the group unveiled new flag football equipment donated to the Inglewood Unified School District by IFAF, USA Football, the NFL and the L.A. Rams.

The six international flag football athletes then received a moment of recognition during the season opener of the L.A. Rams. Footage of The World Games flag football competition was also played on big screens within SoFi Stadium.

Japan reaches for an extra few yards during a flag football against Italy at The World Games 2022. Photo Credit: The World Games 2022

Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events, commented, “It has been an honor to showcase the achievements and stories of these incredible international athletes during NFL Kickoff.”

“These six men and women embody everything that is great about flag football: its inclusivity and diversity, its global appeal, and all the qualities – speed, skill, creativity – that have attracted so many young fans to the game,” noted O’Reilly.

He concluded, “the momentum behind flag around the world is tremendous. At the NFL and across our clubs, we will continue to use our platform to elevate flag, its values and its athletes.”

International captains from all 16 National Teams competing in the Flag Football event at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama gather with IFAF President, Pierre Trochet, ahead of the start of the tournament to mark the sport’s historic debut. Photo credit: IFAF Media

IFAF President Pierre Trochet highlighted the numerous achievements of flag football this year, adding, “this has already been a huge year for flag football; from its debut at The World Games, to the announcement of the biggest-ever cycle of international flag football competition…to the launch of the Global Flag Ambassador program and our athletes being center-stage here in L.A. this week.”

The Frenchman concluded his remarks with a statement of intent, declaring, “we are committed to building on these key moments and driving forward flag [football’s] future growth.”

While it remains to be seen if flag football will get its moment in the Olympic spotlight, it’s clear the sport is ready to make a name for itself domestically.