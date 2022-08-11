Finland to host 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championships

IFAF President Pierre Trochet (centre) congratulates Tero Kuorikoski, director of Pajulhati Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre (left) and Roope Nornen, President of the American Football Association of Finland (SAJL) on the award of the 2024 IFAF World Flag Football Championships. Photo credit: SAJL

The International Football Federation (IFAF) has confirmed that Lahti, Finland, located 90 minutes north of Helsinki, will host the 2024 Flag Football World Championships.

In a statement IFAF President, Pierre Trochet, said, “We are delighted to entrust Finland and SAJL with the hosting rights to the 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championships, which will be the most important edition of the tournament to-date as we focus on leveraging the significant momentum and growth opportunities of this youthful, global, highly accessible and inclusive discipline of our sport.”

The Championships will be held at the Pajulahti Training Center and will feature the world’s top 10 male and female flag football teams. It will be held from August 25th to 30th, 2024.

TEAM FINLAND RB TYTTI KUUSINEN PHOTO: PEKKA HALTTUNEN

IFAF made the announcement on the sidelines of the 2022 IFAF Women’s World Championship in tackle football, which took place in the city of Vantaa, Finland. The Championship was a co-partnership with the American Football Association of Finland (SAJL).

In the final the US women’s national team defeated surprise finalist Great Britain in the gold-medal game.

“Finland has consistently proven an outstanding partner for IFAF events. The country’s innovative vision, youthful spirit and passion for sport – especially women’s sport – are a great match for everything we are trying to achieve with flag football. Said Trochet.

International captains from all 16 National Teams competing in the Flag Football event at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama gather with IFAF President, Pierre Trochet, ahead of the start of the tournament to mark the sport’s historic debut. Photo credit: IFAF Media

Flag football was recently in the spotlight as it made it debut at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. Competition was fierce and entertaining as the Mexican women’s team pulled out an historic victory over the USA. Italy and Panama also medaled in a competitive international field.

All games in the 2024 World Championship will take place at Pajulahti, the only official Olympic and Paralympic training center in Finland.

“We offer our thanks to Roope Nornen, President of SAJL, and all his local stakeholders, especially at Pajulahti, for sharing our ambition and commitment to deliver a groundbreaking event befitting the extraordinary trajectory of flag football worldwide.”

The 2024 Lahti tournament will serve as the climax of the biggest-ever international cycle of flag football competition, including full continental representation for the first time.

“We are proud of all our work and investment to develop a sustainable global competition structure for flag football, of which this tournament will be the pinnacle.” concluded Trochet.