With latest update from @NASAGISS, 2018 is almost guaranteed to be the 4th warmest year in the record, and likely to be (~76%) the 4th year in a row more than 1ºC above the late 19th Century. (1ºC = 1.8ºF ~ ¼ of an ice age unit) pic.twitter.com/Kl8lCFVVjA

— Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) October 15, 2018