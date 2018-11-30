Give me five!
أعطني خمسة!
Дай пять!
In English, Arabic, or Russian. One of those languages must have brokered the high-five everybody is talking about, which took place during the first meeting of heads of states at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It was one of the most anticipated handshakes: that between the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
الكبار يعرفون بعض #محمد_بن_سلمان pic.twitter.com/Z4CccncOBG
— زبن بن عمير (@zabin2011) November 30, 2018
Both of their appearances were bound to catch all the attention. Putin's because of the Kremlin saga during the 2016 US election and the calling off of the meeting he would have had with his American peer, President Donald Trump, in the capital of Argentina.
Bin Salman's is highly more controversial: this is his first official appearance after the revelation of his close ties to the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Even though the Crown Prince hardly booked a handful of bilateral meetings to fill his schedule during the G20 Summit, he was jocularly welcomed by Putin.
Almost all delegations seem to prefer to avoid been seen with the heir to the crown of Saudi Arabia, who is suspected of having ordered the chilling murder of the journalist, a columnist of The Washington Post, in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. However, Putin seemed to dismiss those suspicions and smiled when joining the Crown Prince, before a loud informal high-five.
The Turkish intelligence agencies intercepted audios that compromise the Crown Prince. A member of the team that killed Khashoggi said to his superior, over the phone, to "tell his boss" that the agentes had fulfilled their mission. The boss, it is believed, would be MBS, as Bin Salman is called.
Saudi diplomats in Buenos Aires tried effortlessly to arrange for a bilateral meeting between MBS and the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, with no luck. Besides, an American ONG, Human Rights Watch, demanded that the Argentine justice opened a probe on the Crown Prince, accused of crimes against humanity.
that feeling when you own the president of the united states pic.twitter.com/YCtEOje2Lo
— Avi Bueno (@AviAhvee) November 30, 2018
Comentarios