Today, after an investigation of more than 1 year, a major drug distribution organization is dismantled. Ringleaders, South FL supplier, other dealers arrested. Quarter million $$, drugs, guns, cars seized. Est. 3 kilos per week in our county. TEAM EFFORT! @SheriffChitwood pic.twitter.com/oUrMitHQQd

— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 16, 2019