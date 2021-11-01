En fotos: creyentes de la Santa Muerte le rinden tributo en playa de Cancún
Los devotos llevan imágenes de la Santa Muerte durante una ceremonia de agradecimiento por los favores recibidos en la playa de Puerto Juárez en el estado de Quintana Roo
1 de Noviembre de 2021
Devotees enter to the sea with images of Santa Muerte during a gratitude ceremony for favours received at the beach of Puerto Juarez in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on November 1, 2021. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP)
A devotee poses with images of Santa Muerte during a gratitude ceremony for favours received at the beach of Puerto Juarez in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on November 1, 2021. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP)