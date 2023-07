El retorno de otra estrella: Gabrielle Douglas apunta a París 2024

The IOC will not invite Russia and Belarus to Paris 2024 and will define the athletes’ situation “in due course”

On July 26, one year before the Olympic Games, the IOC will carry out the protocol ceremony of inviting each National Committee to participate in Paris 2024. It will not do so with Russia or Belarus. “If for that we have to renounce the homeland and betray it, it's not in our interest,” they replied.