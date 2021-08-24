Barranquilla to host the Pan American Games 2027

Photo taken in August 2018 showing Panamanian judoka Kristine Jimenez celebrating winning the gold medal in the 52kg category of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE/Leonardo Muñoz/File

The Colombian city of Barranquilla will be announced this Friday as host of the XX Pan American Games during a special ceremony in that Colombian city, as confirmed by Around the Rings.

The ceremony will be attended by the president of Panam Sports, Chilean Neven Ilic, and the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, Baltazar Medina, former president of the Colombian Olympic Committee and member of the executive committee of Panam Sports, told ATR.

The presence of Colombian President Iván Duque is not ruled out, if his agenda allows it. The president began a two-day state visit to South Korea on Tuesday.

Barranquilla was the only bidder to host the continental Games, but it was not yet confirmed as the venue.

Last June, a letter from COC president, Ciro Solano, was made known, in which he advanced an exceptional endorsement of Panam Sports that directly in an election of its executive committee, and in accordance with its statutes, would designate the so-called Capital of the Atlantic.

Solano had been elected head of the COC last March after a successful 12-year presidency of Baltazar Medina, currently at the head of the organizing committee of the first Junior Pan American Games Cali-Valle 2021.

“It will be a new opportunity not only for Barranquilla, but for the country, Colombia, to continue showing its maturity to organize high-level sport mega-events,” said Medina, also president of the Bolivarian Sports Organization (ODEBO).

The Colombian Olympic executive had first made Barranquilla’s interest known to the continental sports family in December 2019 during the IV Best Practices Symposium organized in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and Panam Sports.

Baltazar Medina, former Colombia's National Olympic Committee president

A year ago the then mayor of Barranquilla, Alejandro Char, had appeared at the Panam Sports office in Miami to express that aspiration after the successful organization of the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games in that city.

In 2018 Barranquilla organized with high qualification the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games that it had hosted for the first time in 1946.

This will be the second time Colombia will host a Pan American Games after hosting them in Cali in 1971.

Originally, other cities had shown interest in organizing this event, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic made them give up.

Santiago de Chile will host the next continental games in 2023.

The official announcement of the Colombian city will be made one day after the end of the seminar of mission chiefs for the first Junior Pan American Games, which started this Tuesday in Cali.

At the meeting, representatives of the 41 National Olympic Committees of the Americas will exchange impressions on basic reports from the organizers regarding operations, the arrival of the teams at the airport, transportation, lodging and food, among other aspects in view of the mega youth event that will begin on November 25.

“But the most important thing will be to let them know the biosecurity protocols and all the sanitary requirements that will be demanded of the delegations for their entry into the country,” Medina told Around The Rings.

KEEP READING: