We are asking Senators to respect survivors & the standards of the Supreme Court: #CancelKavanauagh.

Soon, the Senate will vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

But on November 6th, THE PEOPLE will vote on their Senators.

Time to send a message: https://t.co/7iDkzMwjdM pic.twitter.com/9PhrgeYuHv

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 5, 2018