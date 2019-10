Argentina's presidential candidate for the Frente de Todos party Alberto Fernandez addresses supporters after being elected as new president, at the headquarters of the party in Buenos Aires after polls closed in Argentina's general election on October 27, 2019. - Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez won Argentina's presidential election in the first round on Sunday, official results showed, bringing to an end the crisis-plagued rule of market-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)