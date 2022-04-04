“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: will have a special function in Mexico

A little less than a month after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released, Marvel Studios announced that worldwide, including Mexico, there will be a special date to see the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch prior to its release on May 6.

It was through its social networks that Marvel Studios announced the pre-sale for a special date that will take place on May 4, two days before its theatrical release. Minutes later, Cinepolis, one of the most recognized entertainment franchises in Mexico, resumed what was published by Marvel.

“We have opened an exclusive portal for #DrStrange super fans. Live #ElMultiversoDeLaLocura before anyone else in its preview on May 4th! Remember that from April 6 you will be able to buy your tickets”, shared the cinema chain on its Facebook account.

Some users in the publication's comment box recalled the madness that was generated in the pre-sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) or Avengers: End Game (2019) where basically the online pages fell after the demand.

Likewise, other Marvel fans explained what the dynamics are like in the previous features announced by Marvel Studios. However, so far, none of the cinema networks in Mexico have set up the schedules for this release date on their websites.

“Remember that the pre-release is going to be like the other shows that are the day before, but in normal hours, it will not be at 00:00 on the 4th, it will probably be a couple of shows on the 4th between 7:00pm and 10:30 ″. “The premiere will be 19:00pm Mexico!! The schedule is like this because in Spiderman it still said 11 a.m., and at 11 a.m. it was! !” , are some recovered comments.

It was during the first week of April that Marvel announced through its official accounts the official pre-sale of Doctor Strange tickets in the Multiverse of Madness and it will be from April 6 that comic book fans will be able to purchase their tickets at the box office and through the cinema websites of their choice.

It was at the end of March that Marvel launched its new generation of heroes and anti-heroes with Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isacc, and the project, where they collaborate with Sony, Morbius, headed by Jared Leto. However, fans of comics created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee are already looking forward to the arrival of the film that also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Maximoff.

And it is that with the arrival of the Marvel Multiverse on the big screen after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider - Man: No Way Home), where brought together three generations of arachnid heroes, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield; the next most ambitious film by the film giant is, without a doubt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will come from the hand of the famous director, Sam Raimi.

The film directed by the man who gave birth to Tobey Maguire's Spider-man saga, will bring together a great cast such as Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stühlbarg (Doctor West) and Rachel McAdams ( Christine Palmer).

Likewise, the feature film, also headed by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, continues to cause great anticipation, as it is still unknown that other names added to the plot, it is worth remembering that recently Marvel fans did not hide their excitement when Patrick Stewart, who gave life to Charles Xavier in the first X-Men film saga confirmed his participation in the MCU film.

The film that will give continuity to what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and where it could also refer to what was presented by the Disney Plus series, Loki, most likely adds to the Multiverse of Marvel to The Illuminati and some other variants such as Mr. Fantastic, Magneto, Deadpool, Black Bolt, among others.

