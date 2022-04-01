The complete fixture of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The draw for the Qatar World Cup has already been held and now only some organizational issues remain to be defined, such as the distribution of training centers for some selections and schedules of the meetings. The opening match of the competition will be between Senegal and the Netherlands at 7 am (Argentina time) at Al Thumama Stadium. Later, in central time (at 13 o'clock Argentina) will face the locals Qatar and Ecuador of Gustavo Alfaro.

The group stage will run over 12 days: from Monday, November 21 to Friday, December 2. And there will be continuity once the first stage is over, since on Saturday 3/12 there will be two matches corresponding to the round of 16 of the competition, something that will be repeated in the next three days.

The first break will take place once the round of 16 are over: on Wednesday 7/12 and Thursday 8/12 there will be no World Cup activity. The resumption will be on Friday the 9th with two matches for the quarterfinals (the same as Saturday the 10th). Another two-day interval will be recorded before the semifinals (one will be on Tuesday the 13th and another on Wednesday 14th), an identical one for the losers of this round who will face third and fourth place on Saturday 17/12 and a longer span of three/four days for the finalists.

FIFA also confirmed the group stage schedules in Qatar time from 13:00 (Argentina 7), 16:00 (Argentina 10), 19:00 (Argentina 13) and 22:00 (Argentina 16).

Match times :

Argentina: 07:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 16:00.

Colombia: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Mexico: 05.00, 08:00, 10:00, 11:00, 14:00.

Peru: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Brazil: 07.00, 10.00, 12.00, 13.00 and 16.00 hours.

Así quedaron los grupos del Mundial de Qatar 2022

• GROUP STAGE

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

7:00 Senegal-Netherlands (Group A)

13:00 Qatar-Ecuador (Group A) *

10:00 England-Iran (Group B)

16:00 US-UEFA Repechage (Group B)

*Argentine time





TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

7:00 Argentina-Saudi Arabia (Group C)

13:00 Mexico-Poland (Group C)

10:00 Denmark-Tunisia (Group D)

16:00 France-Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Group D)





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

10:00 Germany-Japan (Group E)

13:00 Spain- Concacaf Repechage vs. Oceania (Group E)

7:00 Morocco-Croatia (Group F)

16:00 Belgium-Canada (Group F)





THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

7:00 Switzerland-Cameroon (Group G)

16:00 Brazil-Serbia (Group G)

10:00 Uruguay-South Korea (Group H)

13:00 Portugal-Ghana (Group H)





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

10:00 Qatar-Senegal (Group A)

13:00 Netherlands-Ecuador (Group A)

7:00 Iran-UEFA Repechage (Group B)

16:00 England-United States (Group B)





SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

10:00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (Group C)

16:00 Argentina-Mexico (Group C)

7:00 Tunisia-Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Group D)

13:00 France-Denmark (Group D)





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

7:00 Japan-Concacaf Repechage vs. Oceania (Group E)

16:00 Spain-Germany (Group E)

10:00 Belgium-Morocco (Group F)

13:00 Croatia-Canada (Group F)





MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

7:00 Camerún-Serbia (Group G)

13:00 Brazil-Suiza (Group G)

10:00 South Korea Ghana (Group H)

16:00 Portugal-Uruguay (Group H)





TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

12:00 Netherlands-Qatar (Group A)

12:00 Ecuador-Senegal (Group A)

16:00 England-Repechaje UEFA (Group B)

16:00 Iran-United States (Group B)





WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

16:00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (Group C)

16:00 Poland-Argentina (Group C)

12:00 Tunis-France (Group D)

12:00 Denmark-Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Group D)





THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

16:00 Japan-Spain (Group E)

16:00 Germany-Concacaf Repechage vs. Oceania (Group E)

12:00 Croatia-Belgium (Group F)

12:00 Canada-Morocco (Group F)





FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

16:00 Camerún-Brasil (Group G)

16:00 Serbia-Suiza (Group G)

12:00 South Korea Portugal (Group H)

12:00 Ghana-Uruguay (Group H)





• ROUND OF 16

Saturday, December 3rd:

12:00 1A vs 2B (49)

16:00 1C vs 2D (50)

Sunday, December 4:

12:00 1D vs 2C (52)

18:00 1B vs 2A (51)

Monday, December 5:

12:00 1E vs 2F (53)

18:00 1G vs 2H (54)

Tuesday, December 6:

12:00 1F vs 2E (55)

18:00 1H vs 2G (56)





• QUARTERFINALS

Friday, December 9:

12:00 G53 vs G54 (58)

18:00 G49 vs G50 (57)

Saturday, December 10:

12:00 G55 vs G56 (60)

18:00 G51 vs G52 (59)





• SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, December 13:

18:00 G57 vs G58 (61)

Wednesday, December 14:

18:00 G59 vs G60 (62)





• THIRD PLACE

Saturday, December 17

18:00 Khalifa Internacional Stadium





• FINAL

Sunday, December 18

18:00 Lusail Stadium

