Invasión rusa EN VIVO: Trudeau reabrió la Embajada de Canadá en Kiev durante su visita sorpresa a Ucrania

🔴BREAKING: 170+ people just arrived in Zaporizhzhia, through a @UNOCHA - @ICRC operation. This bring the total number of people evacuated from Azovstal & Mariupol to more than 600.



The @UN will continue its efforts to reach people in need of assistance. https://t.co/is3FgxReLB pic.twitter.com/EU27DKor72