Todas las canciones sorpresa que interpretó Taylor Swift en el Eras Tour

La cantante interpretando su ultimo disco (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

La superestrella mundialmente conocida Taylor Swift inició su esperado The Eras Tour el 17 de marzo de 2023 en Glendale, Arizona, con una promesa que ha mantenido su relevancia a lo largo de la gira: interpretar una o dos canciones sorpresa cada noche, durante un miniset acústico exclusivo. Ese compromiso emocionó a sus seguidores en estadios con entradas agotadas y ha continuado brindando momentos únicos en cada presentación.

En cada concierto, Swift ha mostrado su habilidad como compositora y artista, tocando canciones de sus 10 álbumes de estudio. Desde Lover hasta Midnights, la cantante ha presentado un variado repertorio que incluye hasta 44 temas por noche. La noticia de interpretaciones únicas cada noche fue revelada por la misma Swift en su primer concierto, donde declaró: “El plan, el objetivo, sería tocar canciones diferentes cada noche”. Esta premisa ha agregado un elemento de sorpresa y anticipación para los fanáticos en cada evento.

La gira, que marca el retorno de Swift a los escenarios después de cinco años, ha sido una exhibición de su prolífica carrera musical. Sus álbumes recientes, Lover, Folklore, Evermore y Midnights, han tenido su debut en conciertos en vivo gracias a The Eras Tour. También agregó su último álbum “The tortured poets department” a la gira en los últimos meses, donde incluyo al setlist canciones como “The smallest man who ever lived”, “Fortnight”, entre otras.

2024 Eras Tour Surprise Songs

Tokio, Japón (7 de febrero): “Dear Reader” y “Holy Ground”

Tokio, Japón (8 de febrero): “Eyes Open” y “Electric Touch”

Tokio, Japón (9 de febrero): “Superman” y “The Outside”

Tokio, Japón (10 de febrero): “Come In With The Rain” y “You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Melbourne, Australia (16 de febrero): “Red” y “You"re Losing Me”

Una gira que ha dado la vuelta al mundo (Christine Olsson/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS)

Melbourne, Australia (17 de febrero): “Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door” y “This Is Me Trying”

Melbourne, Australia (18 de febrero): “Come Back...Be Here/Daylight” y “Teardrops On My Guitar”

Sídney, Australia (23 de febrero): “How You Get The Girl” y “White Horse/Coney Island” con Sabrina Carpenter

Sídney, Australia (24 de febrero): “Should”ve Said No/You”re Not Sorry” y “New Year”s Day/Peace”

Sídney, Australia (25 de febrero): “Is It Over Now?/I Wish You Would” y “Haunted/Exile”

Sídney, Australia (26 de febrero): “Would”ve Could”ve Should”ve/Ivy” y “Forever & Always/Maroon”

Singapur (2 de marzo): “Mine/Starlight” y “I Don”t Wanna Live Forever/Dress”

Singapur (3 de marzo): “Long Story Short/The Story of Us” y “Clean/Evermore”

Singapur (4 de marzo): “Foolish One/Tell Me Why” y “This Love/Call It What You Want”

Singapur (7 de marzo) : “Death By a Thousand Cuts/Babe” y “Fifteen/You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Singapur (8 de marzo) : “Sparks Fly/Gold Rush” y “False God/Slut!”

La gira ha tenido lugar en Argentina (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/)

Singapur (9 de marzo) : “Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me” y “Mirrorball/Epiphany”

París, Francia (9 de mayo) : “Paris” y “loml”

París, Francia (10 de mayo) : “Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods” y “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys”

París, Francia (11 de mayo) : “Hey Stephen” y “Maroon”

París, Francia (12 de mayo) : "The Alchemy/Treacherous" y "Begin Again/Paris"

Estocolmo, Suecia (17 de mayo) : “I Think He Knows/Gorgeous” y “Peter”

Estocolmo, Suecia (18 de mayo) : “Guilty As Sin” y “Say Don”t Go/Welcome to New York/Clean”

Estocolmo, Suecia (19 de mayo) : “Message In a Bottle/How You Get The Girl/New Romantics” y “How Did It End?”

Lisboa, Portugal (24 de mayo) : “Come Back...Be Here/The Way I Loved You/The Other Side of the Door” y “Fresh Out The Slammer/High Infidelity”

Lisboa, Portugal (25 de mayo) : "The Tortured Poets Department/Now That We Don"t Talk" y "You"re On Your Own, Kid/Long Live"

Madrid, España (29 de mayo) : “Sparks Fly/I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” y “I Look In People”s Windows/Snow on the Beach”

Madrid, España (30 de mayo) : "Our Song/Jump Then Fall" y "King of My Heart"

Lyon, Francia (2 de junio) : “The Prophecy/Long Story Short” y “Fifteen/You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Lyon, Francia (3 de junio) : "Glitch/Everything Has Changed" y "Chloe, Sam, Sophia or Marcus"

Edimburgo, Reino Unido (7 de junio) : “Would”ve Could”ve Should”ve/I Know Places” y “”Tis The Damn Season/Daylight”

Edimburgo, Reino Unido (8 de junio) : “The Bolter/Getaway Car” y “All Of The Girls You Loved Before/Crazier”

Edimburgo, Reino Unido (9 de junio) : "It"s Nice To Have A Friend/Dorothea" y "Haunted/Exile"

Liverpool, Reino Unido (13 de junio) : “I Can See You/Mine” y “Cornelia Street/Maroon”

Liverpool, Reino Unido (14 de junio) : “This Is What You Came For/Gold Rush” y “The Great War/You”re Losing Me”

Liverpool, Reino Unido (15 de junio) : "Carolina/No Body, No Crime" y "The Manuscript/Red"

Cardiff, Reino Unido (18 de junio) : "I Forgot That You Existed/This Is Why We Can"t Have Nice Things" y "I Hate It Here/The Lakes"

La gira se ha visto plasmada en un documental (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

2023 Eras Tour Surprise Songs

Glendale, AZ (17 de marzo) : “mirrorball” y “Tim McGraw”

Glendale, AZ (18 de marzo) : "State of Grace" y "This Is Me Trying"

Las Vegas, NV (24 de marzo) : “Our Song” y “Snow on the Beach”

Las Vegas, NV (25 de marzo) : "Cowboy Like Me" con Marcus Mumford y "White Horse"

Arlington, TX (31 de marzo) : “Sad Beautiful Tragic” y “Ours”

Arlington, TX (1 de abril) : “Death By a Thousand Cuts” y “Clean”

Arlington, TX (2 de abril) : "Jump Then Fall" y "The Lucky One"

Tampa, FL (13 de abril) : “Speak Now” y “Treacherous”

Tampa, FL (14 de abril) : “The Great War” con Aaron Dessner y “You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Tampa, FL (15 de abril) : "Mad Woman" con Aaron Dessner y "Mean"

Houston, TX (21 de abril) : “Wonderland” y “You”re Not Sorry”

Houston, TX (22 de abril) : “A Place In This World” y “Today Was A Fairytale”

Houston, TX (23 de abril) : "Begin Again" y "Cold As You"

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift, en una fotografía de archivo (EFE/ Sarah Yenesel)

Atlanta, GA (28 de abril) : “The Other Side of the Door” y “Coney Island”

Atlanta, GA (29 de abril) : “High Infidelity” y “Gorgeous”

Atlanta, GA (30 de abril) : "I Bet You Think About Me" y "How You Get The Girl"

Nashville, TN (5 de mayo) : “Sparks Fly” y “Teardrops On My Guitar”

Nashville, TN (6 de mayo) : “Out of the Woods” y “Fifteen”

Nashville, TN (7 de mayo) : "Would"ve Could"ve Should"ve" con Aaron Dessner y "Mine"

Filadelfia, PA (12 de mayo) : “Gold Rush” y “Come Back…Be Here”

Filadelfia, PA (13 de mayo) : “Forever & Always” y “This Love”

Filadelfia, PA (14 de mayo) : "Hey Stephen" y "The Best Day"

Foxborough, MA (19 de mayo) : “Should”ve Said No” y “Better Man”

Foxborough, MA (20 de mayo) : “Question…?” y “Invisible”

Foxborough, MA (21 de mayo) : "I Think He Knows" y "Red"

East Rutherford, NJ (26 de mayo) : “Getaway Car” con Jack Antonoff y “Maroon”

East Rutherford, NJ (27 de mayo) : “Holy Ground” y “False God”

East Rutherford, NJ (28 de mayo) : "Welcome To New York" y "Clean"

Chicago, IL (2 de junio) : “I Wish You Would” y “The Lakes”

Chicago, IL (3 de junio) : “You All Over Me” con Maren Morris y “I Don”t Wanna Live Forever”

Chicago, IL (4 de junio) : "Hits Different" y "The Moment I Knew"

Detroit, MI (9 de junio) : “Haunted” y “I Almost Do”

Detroit, MI (10 de junio) : “All You Had To Do Was Stay” y “Breathe”

Pittsburgh, PA (16 de junio) : “Mr. Perfectly Fine” y “The Last Time”

Pittsburgh, PA (17 de junio) : "Seven" con Aaron Dessner y "The Story of Us"

Minneapolis, MN (23 de junio) : “Paper Rings” y “If This Was a Movie”

Minneapolis, MN (24 de junio) : "Dear John" y "Daylight"

Cincinnati, OH (30 de junio) : “I”m Only Me When I”m With You” y “Evermore”

Cincinnati, OH (1 de julio) : "Ivy" con Aaron Dessner y "I Miss You, I"m Sorry" con Gracie Abrams y "Call It What You Want"

Kansas City, MO (7 de julio) : “Never Grow Up” y “When Emma Falls in Love”

El tour comenzó en marzo de 2023 (AFP)

Kansas City, MO (8 de julio) : "Last Kiss" y "Dorothea"

Denver, CO (14 de julio) : “Picture to Burn” y “Timeless”

Denver, CO (15 de julio) : "Starlight" y "Back to December"

Seattle, WA (22 de julio) : “This Is Why We Can”t Have Nice Things” y “Everything Has Changed”

Seattle, WA (23 de julio) : "Message In a Bottle" y "Tied Together With a Smile"

Santa Clara, CA (28 de julio) : “Right Where You Left Me” con Aaron Dessner y “Castles Crumbling”

Santa Clara, CA (29 de julio) : "Stay Stay Stay" y "All of the Girls You Loved Before"

Los Ángeles, CA (3 de agosto) : “I Can See You” y “Maroon”

Los Ángeles, CA (4 de agosto) : “Our Song” y “You Are In Love”

Los Ángeles, CA (5 de agosto) : “Death By a Thousand Cuts” y “You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Los Ángeles, CA (7 de agosto) : “Exile” y “Dress”

Los Ángeles, CA (8 de agosto) : “I Know Places” y “King of My Heart”

Los Ángeles, CA (9 de agosto) : "New Romantics" y "New Year"s Day"

Ciudad de México, México (24 de agosto) : “I Forgot That You Existed” y “Sweet Nothing”

Ciudad de México, México (25 de agosto) : “Tell Me Why” y “Snow on the Beach”

Ciudad de México, México (26 de agosto) : “Cornelia Street” y “You”re On Your Own, Kid”

Ciudad de México, México (27 de agosto) : "Afterglow" y "Maroon"

Buenos Aires, Argentina (9 de noviembre) : “The Very First Night” y “Labyrinth”

Buenos Aires, Argentina (10 de noviembre) : Cancelado por lluvia

Buenos Aires, Argentina (11 de noviembre) : “Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods” y “End Game”

Buenos Aires, Argentina (12 de noviembre) : “Better Than Revenge” y “Slut!”

Río de Janeiro, Brasil (17 de noviembre) : “Stay Beautiful” y “Suburban Legends”

Río de Janeiro, Brasil (19 de noviembre) : “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” y “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”

Río de Janeiro, Brasil (20 de noviembre) : "ME!" y "So It Goes..."

São Paulo, Brasil (24 de noviembre) : “Now That We Don”t Talk” y “Innocent”

São Paulo, Brasil (25 de noviembre) : “Safe & Sound” y “Untouchable”

São Paulo, Brasil (26 de noviembre) : “Say Don”t Go” y “It”s Time to Go”