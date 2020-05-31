Últimas Noticias
Personas toman las calles en Carolina
Policías apuntan a manifestantes en Minneapolis
Un herido en las protestas
Rompen bandera de EEUU
Protestas en EEUU
manifestantes discuten con oficiales
manifestantes heridos por gases
NYPD officers wait for instructions as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers wait for instructions near garbage thrown by protesters as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers detain protesters as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers get ready to take positions as they clash with protesters during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Minneapolis police officer tells a TV cameraman to clear the area after officers launched an offensive against protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A protester argues with a NYPD police officer as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020.
A protester is detained during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A protester is assisted after getting injured during clashes at a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer sprays protesters during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Firefighters work on a NYPD police car set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A view shows a pair of shoes and a shoe box during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer detains a suspected looter outside a mattress store during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
NYPD officers detain a protester as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A NYPD officer is hurt during an explosion as they try to keep control on the streets during clashes with protesters during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A view shows a looted store during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Members of the New York City Police Department are assembled outside of Union Square park during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
Two men loot and vandalize a fast food restaurant during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Protesters are arrested in Union Square Park by members of the New York City Police Department during protests over the Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York, USA, 30 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
NYPD officers look at an unidentified explosive dispositive as they clash with protesters during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers walk near an explosion caused by an unidentified dispositive as they clash with protesters during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police in riot gear guard a city bus surrounded by protesters during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Police cross a road during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Protesters run during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Law enforcement officers take position during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks outside during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters raise their arms during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
NYPD police officers react during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters react during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A police officer is seen during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Protesters hold signs during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A protester is assisted after NYPD police officer sprayed protesters during clashes at a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City,, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
NYPD officers react during a protest march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
NYPD officers form a line after clashing during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters confront police in riot gear during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Police are seen during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A man is detained by police officers during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A protester kicks a tear gas canister away during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester raises her hands during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Protesters raise their hands during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People protest as a fire is seen during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People set fire to items looted from a CVS Pharmacy during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A law enforcement officer looks on as a building burns during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Police in riot gear detain a protester during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People participate in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A person prays on the floor during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Looters are seen during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A man has water poured into his eyes as protesters march during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson Mcclaran TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Patience Evbagharu (middle) hugs supporters outside Toronto Police headquarters as protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People are detained by law enforcement officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
DC National Guard military police officers look as demonstrators rally near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, D.C. U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator raises his hands as police officers and Washington, DC National Guard military police officers stand guard during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman yells to police officers as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man walks in front of a burning car as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Con imágenes de Reuters, EFE y AP
El subsecretario aseguró que también se puede proteger la vida durante el desconfinamiento, pero debe hacerse de manera muy cautelosa
Los gendarmes fueron solicitados para asistir a los policías en Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Colorado, Denver, Kentucky California y el Distrito de Columbia , mientras que las protestas han estallado en al menos 30 ciudades por la muerte de George Floyd