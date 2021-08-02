COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Agosto de 2021
Tokio-2020: las mejores fotos del 2 de agosto

ANTONIN THUILLIER
2 de Agosto de 2021

SHOTLIST TOKIO, JAPÓN2 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 1. Foto Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place in the women's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games2. Foto Netherlands' Sifan Hassan reacts after winning the women's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games3. Foto Cuba's Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez celebrates his gold medal win against Japan's Kenichiro Fumita in their men's greco-roman 60kg wrestling final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games4. Foto Gold medalist Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn poses on the podium for the women's 100m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games5. Foto Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali competes in the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games6. Foto Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali (R) wins the men's 3000m steeplechase final followed by second-placed Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (C) and third-placed Kenya's Benjamin Kigen (L) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games7. Foto USA's Jade Carey competes in the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games8. Foto Denmark's Viktor Axelsen (L) celebrates after beating China's Chen Long to win their men's singles badminton final match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games KASHIMA, PREFECTURA DE SAGA, JAPÓN2 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 9. Foto USA's forward Megan Rapinoe (C) congratulates Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima IZU, JAPÓN2 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 10. Foto Germany's Franziska Brausse, Germany's Lisa Brennauer, Germany's Lisa Klein and Germany's Mieke Kroeger compete to set a World Record in the women's track cycling team pursuit qualifying event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

COMPETICIÓN DEPORTIVAJO-EPREUVESLUCHABÁDMINTONJUEGOS OLÍMPICOSJUEGOS OLÍMPICOS DE VERANOFUTBOL FEMENINODEMIFINALEGESTE DE LA MAINSifan HassanKenichiro FumitaLuis Alberto Orta SanchezJasmine Camacho-QuinnSoufiane ElbakkaliLamecha GirmaBenjamin KigenJade CareyMegan RapinoeJessie FlemingFranziska BrausseLisa KleinAFP

