People’s Choice Awards 2024: uno por uno, todos los ganadores de la noche

Rachel Zegler fue una de las grandes destacadas en los People's Choice Awards que tuvieron lugar eb Santa Monica, California, Estados Unidos (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

En una noche memorable para la industria del entretenimiento, People’s Choice Awards 2024 congregó a destacadas figuras del medio para celebrar un año sin igual en cultura pop. Este notable evento, presidido por el reconocido actor Simu Liu (conocido por su papel en Barbie), premió a los artistas y creaciones que marcaron el último año.

La tradicional ceremonia que año tras año reconoce lo mejor en el ámbito de la música, cine, televisión y redes sociales, se destacó en esta ocasión por su gala cargada de emociones y momentos inolvidables. Celebrada con una producción de primer nivel, no solo rindió homenaje a los talentos destacados, sino que también sirvió como punto de encuentro para celebridades y creativos de diversas áreas del entretenimiento. La elección de Simu como anfitrión subrayó la tendencia de la ceremonia hacia figuras emergentes y queridas por el público, lo que consolida su relevancia en la cultura popular contemporánea.

La importancia de este evento radica en su capacidad para reflejar las preferencias y tendencias actuales del público, ofreciendo una plataforma para que artistas y obras sean reconocidos por su impacto en la cultura popular. La lista de galardonados constituye un reflejo de los gustos y movimientos predominantes dentro del entretenimiento a nivel mundial, reafirmando el papel de la premiación como un termómetro del éxito popular.

Billie Eilish en la edición 49 de los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Ganadores en CINE

Película del año

Barbie (Ganador)

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift | The eras tour film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Película de acción del año

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Ganador)

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Película cómica del año

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie (Ganador)

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Película dramática del año

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer (Ganador)

Scream VI

The Color Purple

Jackie Sandler y Adam Sandler a su llegada a los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Estrella de cine masculina del año

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie (Ganador)

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Estrella de cine femenina del año

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Margot Robbie, Barbie (Ganador)

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Estrella de cine de acción del año

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Ganador)

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Carmen Electra brilló a su ingreso a los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Estrella de cine de comedia del año

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings (Ganador)

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Estrella de cine dramático del año

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI (Ganador)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Actuación cinematográfica del año

America Ferrera, Barbie (Ganador)

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

Lenny Kravitz en la alfombra roja de los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Ganadores en TELEVISIÓN

Programa del año

Grey’s Anatomy (Ganador)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

Programa de comedia del año

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building (Ganador)

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

Programa dramático del año

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us (Ganador)

The Morning Show

Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki (Ganador)

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

America Ferrera fue una de las figuras destacadas de los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Reality show del año

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians (Ganador)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

Programa de competición del año

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice (Ganador)

Mejor serie del año para maratonear

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Ganador)

Estrella masculina de TV del año

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (Ganador)

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Sydney Sweeney fue una de las nominadas en los People's Choice Awards (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Estrella femenina de TV del año

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Ganador)

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de comedia de TV del año

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (Ganador)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Estrella de drama de TV del año

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Ganador)

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Actuación televisiva del año

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Swarm (Ganador)

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Estrella de reality show del año

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians (Ganador)

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Concursante del año

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars (Ganador)

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Programa de entrevistas diurno del año

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Ganador)

The View

Today

Talk show nocturno del año

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Ganador)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Anfitrión del año

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam (Ganador)

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

Ganadores en MÚSICA

Artista masculino del año

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook (Ganador)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift (Ganador)

Artista country masculino del año

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll (Ganador)

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Artista country femenina del año

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson (Ganador)

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Artista latino del año

Bad Bunny (Ganador)

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Artista latina del año

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira (Ganador)

Young Miko

Artista pop del año

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift (Ganador)

Artista hip-hop del año

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj (Ganador)

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Artista R&B del año

Beyoncé (Ganador)

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Moné

Nuevo artista del año

Coi Leray

Ice Spice (Ganador)

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Mejor grupo o dueto del año

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids (Ganador)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Canción del año

“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa

“Fast Car”, Luke Combs

“Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean”, Gunna

“greedy”, Tate McRae

“Last Night”, Morgan Wallen

“Paint The Town Red” Doja Cat

“Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo (Ganador)

Álbum del año

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo (Ganador)

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

Colaboración del año

“All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua (Ganador)

“Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

“Seven”; Jung Kook Feat. Latto

“TQG”, Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Gira de conciertos del año

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

Coldplay: Music of the spheres world tour

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

Taylor Swift | The eras tour (Ganador)

Premios de CULTURA POP

Celebridad social del año

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Goméz

Taylor Swift (Ganador)

Actor de comedia del año

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock (Ganador)

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Atleta del año

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce (Ganador)