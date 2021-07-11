AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Domingo 11 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Fotos Al 100

Las mejores fotos del multitudinario recibimiento de los hinchas a la selección campeona de América

El plantel argentino arribó a Ezeiza pasadas las 8 y se trasladó en un micro hacia el predio de AFA

11 de Julio de 2021
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- El jugador de la selección argentina Lionel Messi sonríe a los aficionados que le saludan fuera del autobús que transporta al equipo, luego de su arribo hoy a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- El jugador de la selección argentina Lionel Messi sonríe a los aficionados que le saludan fuera del autobús que transporta al equipo, luego de su arribo hoy a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- El jugador de la selección argentina Lionel Messi sonríe a los aficionados que le saludan fuera del autobús que transporta al equipo, luego de su arribo hoy a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- El jugador de la selección argentina Lionel Messi sonríe a los aficionados que le saludan fuera del autobús que transporta al equipo, luego de su arribo hoy a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national soccer team arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national soccer team arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Soccer fans cheer as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans cheer as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
A soccer fan wearing traditional gaucho outfit takes a photos of bus driving the national team arriving to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
A soccer fan wearing traditional gaucho outfit takes a photos of bus driving the national team arriving to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Fans surround a bus transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
Fans surround a bus transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives in a team bus with teammates as fans take pictures after they won the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives in a team bus with teammates as fans take pictures after they won the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina,, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina,, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci)
View of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
View of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)


FOTOS: Gustavo Gavotti, AFP, AP y Reuters

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Copa AméricaSelección ArgentinaArgentina Campeón

Más sobre este tema

Sorpresa: en una encuesta entre los asistentes a la manifestación del campo el reclamo por la política agropecuaria quedó en segundo lugar

El relevamiento realizado por AmplificAGRO reflejó además que 80% de los consultados consideraron que la protesta estuvo dirigida “al Gobierno” y un 3,3% directamente “al presidente Alberto Fernández”. Las palabras más usadas por los concurrentes

El castigo por una travesura de niño lo hizo actor, superó la pobreza y el racismo, y recién en la vejez cumplió su gran sueño: la vida de Morgan Freeman

Solo en lo que va del siglo participó en 60 películas. Con su imagen de hombre bondadoso y sabio, consiguió papeles inolvidables. Rompió barreras al interpretar personajes que no eran pensados para actores negros. Hoy, con 83 años, se mantiene activo y feliz de seguir escuchando un elogio que se repite: “Me gustan todas sus películas”

Rebelde, audaz y muy competitivo: todo sobre Richard Branson, el primer multimillonario en viajar al espacio

El británico, de 71 años, cumple su mayor sueño: volar en su propio cohete. La vida de este apasionado emprendedor, cultor del perfil alto

Un relator brasileño no se pudo contener ante la espectacular definición de Ángel Di María: así vivió el gol que le dio el título a la Argentina

Tras un fallo del lateral izquierdo Renan Lodi, el Fideo elevó la cabeza y picó la pelota por encima del cuerpo de Ederson Moraes para darle la victoria a su equipo

Israel anunció que comenzará a aplicar una tercera dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19 a los adultos en riesgo

El gobierno de Naftali Bennett tomó la decisión ante la propagación de la variante Delta y adelantó que estudia aplicar el refuerzo a la población en general
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Sorpresa: en una encuesta entre los asistentes a la manifestación del campo el reclamo por la política agropecuaria quedó en segundo lugar

Sorpresa: en una encuesta entre los asistentes a la manifestación del campo el reclamo por la política agropecuaria quedó en segundo lugar

Definiciones, turbulencias, dudas y sorpresas a trece días del cierre de listas

Inversión extranjera: los efectos no deseados de una resolución de la IGJ

“Páguenles más”

Atrévete a emprender: liberar es progreso; prohibir es retroceso

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

COVID-19 en México: Secretaría de Salud confirmó repunte sostenido de contagios

COVID-19 en México: Secretaría de Salud confirmó repunte sostenido de contagios

Rebelde, audaz y muy competitivo: todo sobre Richard Branson, el primer multimillonario en viajar al espacio

Fiscalía de Sonora rescató a dos víctimas de secuestro tras un enfrentamiento con delincuentes

Israel anunció que comenzará a aplicar una tercera dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer contra el COVID-19 a los adultos en riesgo

Acapulco podría regresar a semáforo amarillo por repunte de COVID-19

TELESHOW

El castigo por una travesura de niño lo hizo actor, superó la pobreza y el racismo, y recién en la vejez cumplió su gran sueño: la vida de Morgan Freeman

El castigo por una travesura de niño lo hizo actor, superó la pobreza y el racismo, y recién en la vejez cumplió su gran sueño: la vida de Morgan Freeman

Paty Navidad negó haberse vacunado contra COVID-19 para participar en Masterchef: “Es un experimento”

YosStop desde prisión: “Jamás he sido mala persona”

Moria Casán fue al Obelisco a festejar el triunfo de Argentina y le mandó un mensaje a Jair Bolsonaro que pronosticó una goleada

YosStop podría estar en riesgo dentro del reclusorio femenil de Santa Martha Acatitla

DEPORTES

Un relator brasileño no se pudo contener ante la espectacular definición de Ángel Di María: así vivió el gol que le dio el título a la Argentina

Un relator brasileño no se pudo contener ante la espectacular definición de Ángel Di María: así vivió el gol que le dio el título a la Argentina

Christian Eriksen estará como invitado de honor en la final de la Eurocopa: el dramático momento que superó y cómo seguirá su carrera futbolística

“Ciudadano Kane”: el nueve y medio que buscará cortar el maleficio que carga Inglaterra desde hace medio siglo

La foto más alegre de Messi tras el título de la Copa América: el astro posó con su ídolo de la infancia

Un vaticinador mensaje, qué debía hacer si se lesionaba y el “la tenés adentro” a Toti Pasman: las confesiones de la esposa de Ángel Di María