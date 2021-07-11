Las mejores fotos del multitudinario recibimiento de los hinchas a la selección campeona de América

AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- El jugador de la selección argentina Lionel Messi sonríe a los aficionados que le saludan fuera del autobús que transporta al equipo, luego de su arribo hoy a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national soccer team arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) Aerial view of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) Soccer fans cheer as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) A soccer fan wearing traditional gaucho outfit takes a photos of bus driving the national team arriving to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) AME1621. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 11/07/2021.- Aficionados saludan hoy a los jugadores de la selección argentina que se transportan en un autobús, luego de su arribo a Buenos Aires (Argentina). Cientos de personas recibieron este domingo a la selección argentina campeona de la Copa América 2021. Argentina se impuso ayer por 1-0 a Brasil en la final de la Copa América con gol de Ángel Di María en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro y, con su decimoquinto trofeo continental, puso fin a un ayuno de 28 años sin títulos. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a team bus with teammates as they celebrate with fans after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates celebrate in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Aerial view of fans surrounding buses transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and team mates in a team bus celebrate with fans as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Fans surround a bus transporting Argentina's football team upon its arrival in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) Soccer fans wave flags as the bus driving the national team arrives to the soccer federation training grounds in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives in a team bus with teammates as fans take pictures after they won the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Argentina arrive back home after winning the Copa America 2021 - The Argentine Football Association headquarters, Ezeiza, Argentina - July 11, 2021 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates in a team bus as they arrive in Argentina after winning the Copa America 2021 REUTERS/Matias Baglietto Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Soccer fans wave flags at the pass of the bus carrying the national soccer team arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina,, Sunday, July 11, 2021. the day after winning the Copa America final soccer match against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) View of fireworks as buses transporting Argentina's football team arrive at the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 11, 2021, after winning the 2021 Copa America final match against Brazil. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)
FOTOS: Gustavo Gavotti, AFP, AP y Reuters