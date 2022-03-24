They criticize Claudia López for telling a mother who claimed school routes that she spoke “without knowing”

A new false start by the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, has her involved in a controversy on social networks because of the response she gave to a group of parents who rebuked her for not providing school routes to several of the capital's public schools.

The events occurred last Friday, March 18, but only until this week they went viral on social networks, after Bogotá councillor Lucia Bastidas, who is a member of the Green Alliance, the president's same party, posted the video.

“Mayor, they haven't given us an answer, we want an answer, inside (the school) they didn't tell us anything, what solution do they give us?” , noted the attendees of the students of the Rafael Bernal Jiménez school, located on the 30th race with 75th street.

To these allegations, Claudia López responded vehemently and, using her familiar terms, assured one of the mothers who scolded her of 'talking without knowing'.

Moments later, the ruler got on the bicycle she was riding and left the place, without responding to the requests of the citizens in question. “He left and nothing happened,” said one of the citizens.

The images did not fall well in public opinion at all and several netizens, led by Lucia Bastidas herself, sent harsh criticism of the bourgomaster. “The same parents of the Rafael Bernal Jiménez school confronted Claudia López about irregularities in the service of routes that their children do not yet have and turned their backs on them, the Ministry of Education does not respond either. What are they waiting for?” , questioned the lobbyist.

It should be noted that the protests of some of Bogotá's parents are due to the fact that several educational institutions in the city have scarce means of transport for children, especially those who live in the rural areas of Ciudad Bolivar, which has adults desperate, who do not know how taking and bringing infants to schools, since they do not have the money to pay for a separate service.

However, in the face of constant complaints, the Ministry of Education has insisted that they have the problem solved. In fact, Secretary Edna Bonilla has repeatedly announced that the District is working to resolve these problems and the contingency plan is proceeding normally.

The reaction of Mayor Claudia López also received criticism from Uribism. For example, councilman Andrés Forero, from the Democratic Center, went on the run against the president and questioned her for not having empathy. “He's talking without knowing, I dived.” That is Claudia López's unfortunate response to parents who ask her for a solution to the problem they are suffering from with school routes. What arrogance and lack of empathy from the mayor!” , said the uribist lobbyist.

For his part, a few weeks ago, the Secretary of Mobility, Felipe Ramírez, explained in a video on social networks the new measures adopted by the López administration to improve the mobility of infants on the Norte Highway, who also face long hours in trancones to get to study.

