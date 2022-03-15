Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech and Slovenia travel to Kiev amid intense Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Prime Ministers from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia travel on Tuesday by train to Kiev as representatives of the European Council, the Polish government announced in a statement.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa “travel today (Tuesday) to Kiev as representatives of the European Council to meet Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal there”, according to this official text.

Their journey comes at a time when Russia is attacking targets throughout Ukraine, and when these two countries plan to resume talks to end almost three weeks of war.

The aim of the visit is “to reaffirm the unequivocal support of the whole of the European Union (EU) for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a package of measures to support the Ukrainian state and society,” the statement said.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky greets Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 1, 2022. Press Service of the Presidency of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

“At such crucial moments for the world, it is our duty to be in the place where history is made,” Polish ruler Morawiecki said on Facebook.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said the visit “is organized in accordance with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.”

Michal Dworczyk, senior Polish government official, said the train entered Ukraine at 07h30 GMT.

“The international community will be informed about the delegation's visit through international agencies, including the United Nations,” added the Polish spokesman.

In Kiev, at least two people were killed this Tuesday in a bombardment that affected several buildings in the capital.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

