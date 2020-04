Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, pauses for few moments after taking a phone call next to the casket of a suspected COVID-19 victim, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly SEARCH "CORONAVIRUS FUNERAL HOMES SLUM" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.