ATP World Tour Geneva Open Results

Sunday

At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives

Geneva

Purse: €562,815

Surface: Red clay

GENEVA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Daniel Rincon, Spain, def. Thiago Monteiro (1), Brazil, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-4, 6-2.

Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, def. Arthur Cazaux (2), France, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Vitaliy Sachko (6), Ukraine, def. Alessandro Giannessi (3), Italy, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Ben Shelton (5), United States, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.