ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE PROFANITY

Protest on anniversary of Catalan's failed independence declaration

Start: 01 Oct 2020 19:54 GMT

End: 01 Oct 2020 20:48 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: POSSIBLE PROFANITY

BARCELONA - Members of Catalonia's separatist Committee for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) protest on the third anniversary of the region's failed declaration of independence from Spain.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com