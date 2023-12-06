Del impactante vestido de Rita Ora al total white de Pamela Anderson: celebrities en un click

06 Dic, 2023 07:31 a.m. EST
Photo © 2023 Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group
Rita Ora attending The Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on December 04, 2023.***
Rita Ora asiste a los Fashion Awards 2023 en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, Inglaterra, el 4 de diciembre de 2023. Photo © 2023 Mega/The Grosby Group
Anne Hathaway attends Claridges Hotel heading to the The London Fashion Awards 2023. The Devil Wear's Prada star braved the downpour to attend the event and was spotted leaving her hotel in a long checkerboard coat **** Anne Hathaway acude al Hotel Claridges para asistir a los London Fashion Awards 2023. La estrella de The Devil Wear's Prada desafió el aguacero para asistir al evento y fue vista saliendo del hotel con un abrigo largo de cuadros. Photo © 2023 PA Media Group/The Grosby Group
London, United Kingdom. December 4, 2023.
Penelope Cruz arrives at the Ferrari premiere at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in central London. The actress looks fantastic in a long black dress and printed white skirt that covered her shoes. Penelope accessorized with a transparent umbrella and styled her hair in a tight ponytail.
Penélope Cruz llega al estreno de Ferrari en Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square en el centro de Londres. La actriz luce fantástica con un vestido largo combinado negro y falda blanca estampada que curbía sus zapatos. Penélope añadió como accesorio un paraguas transparente y peinó su cabello en una coleta tirante. Photo © 2023 Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group
London, United Kingdom. December 4, 2023.
Pamela Anderson stuns in a white suit and no makeup as she arrives on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London.
Pamela Anderson deslumbra con un traje blanco y sin maquillaje cuando llega a la alfombra roja de los British Fashion Awards 2023 en el Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Londres. Photo © 2023 Backgrid/The Grosby Group
EXCLUSIVE
New York City, December 04, 2023
Music star Joe Jonas was seen taking his daughters to Macy's, dressed stylishly in a brown leather jacket, red sweater, dark trousers, and black boots, topped off with a red baseball cap. His fashionable yet fatherly outing in the city reflects his blend of celebrity style and family dedication*** Se vio a la estrella de la música Joe Jonas llevando a sus hijas a Macy's, vestido elegantemente con una chaqueta de cuero marrón, un suéter rojo, pantalones oscuros y botas negras, rematado con una gorra de béisbol roja Photo © 2023 Splash News/The Grosby Group
Nueva York, December 04, 2023
Emma Roberts Leaves The Set Of American Horror Story In New York City*** Emma Roberts abandona el set de American Horror Story en la ciudad de Nueva York Photo © 2023 Splash News/The Grosby Group
Los Angeles California. December 4, 2023.
Actress Lucy Hale was spotted in a parking lot, hugging a friend after a lunch date. Everyone was laughing while chatting a little before leaving on the motorcycle. The duo enjoyed a fun afternoon at the Beverly Glen shopping center in Beverly Hills, Ca. The actress looks casual in blue jeans, a gray blouse and dark glasses. Lucy was excited about a strange jar that contained something green inside it, we couldn't figure out what it was.
La actriz Lucy Hale fue vista en un estacionamiento, abrazando a una amiga después de una cita para almorzar. Todos reían mientras charlaban un poco antes de partir en la moto. El dúo disfrutó de una tarde divertida en el centro comercial Beverly Glen en Beverly Hills, Ca. La actriz luce casual con jeans azules, una blusa gris y lentes oscuros. Lucy estaba emocionada por un extraño frasco que contenía algo verde en su interior, no podíamos entender qué era. Photo © 2023 Alfredo Rolón/The Grosby Group
San Juan, Puerto Rico - Diciembre 3, 2023
EXCLUSIVE
Daddy Yankee ofreció su ultimo concierto, titulado La Meta. Entre otros artistas invitados estuvieron Raw Alejandro, Luis Fonsi y Zuleyka Rivera. Al finalizar el concierto , el cantante le dijo al publico que dedicara su vida al Cristianismo y a Jesus y pido que de ahora en mas lo llamen por su verdadero nombre, Raymond Ayala. Photo © 2023 Jorge Nunez/The Grosby Group
El duo venezolano Mau & Ricky durante una conferencia en Ciudad de México donde presentaron su esperado sencillo “Vas A Destrozarme” en las instalaciones de Warner Music en la capital de México. “Vas A Destrozarme” es el primer sencillo del nuevo álbum de Mau & Ricky titulado “Hotel Caracas”. Photo © 2023 Splash News/The Grosby Group
Elle Fanning is pictured stepping out in New York City. The American actress wore a black cardigan, matching crop top, black trousers, and matching shoes. Elle Fanning leaves 'Live with Kelly and Mark' in a Michael Kors suit with a halter top in NY *** Elle Fanning ha sido fotografiada en Nueva York. La actriz estadounidense llevaba un cárdigan negro, un crop top a juego, pantalones negros y zapatos a juego. Elle Fanning sale de 'Live with Kelly and Mark' con un traje de Michael Kors con top sin mangas en NY.
Pictured: Elle Fanning