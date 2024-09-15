Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund por UEFA Champions League el 19 septiembre en el Parque de los Príncipes: todos los detalles de la previa

Borussia Dortmund, unbeaten in 13 straight games, will put their run on the line at Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Both sides are playing their first European match of the season.

Por Redacción Deportes

The previous fixture between the clubs saw PSG win 2-0 in a Champions League round of 16 match at Parc des Princes in March 2020. Neymar opened the scoring for the French side in the 28th minute. Juan Bernat also was on the scoresheet.

Kylian Mbappé caught the eye for PSG in last season's Champions League with seven goals, tied for third highest among the competition's top scorers. Jude Bellingham, Dortmund's leading scorer from their 2022/2023 Champions League campaign with four goals, has departed for Real Madrid. Karim Adeyemi, the club's next top scoring threat, netted on two occasions.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 13 matches across all competitions. They have scored in every match since a DFB Pokal meeting with RB Leipzig in April.

Hosts PSG had two wins, one draw, and one loss in four Champions League contests at home last season. Dortmund, meanwhile, had one win, one draw, and two losses in their four Champions League contests on their travels. The German side will be out to extend a six-match away unbeaten streak (W3 D3 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, PSG have won two, drawn two and lost two. They scored 12 and conceded nine in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Dortmund have won three and drawn three in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded eight over that stretch, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted six times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 2

Perdidos: 1

