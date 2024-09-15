Bayern de Múnich vs Manchester United: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Harry Kane helped Bayern München to a 4-3 triumph over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Kane had a goal and an assist for the home side.

Victory for Zsolt Löw's side also came courtesy of goals from Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Mathys Tel, with Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund on target for the visitors.

Sané opened the scoring for the home team in the 28th minute with the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out. The attacking midfielder finished low into the right corner after combining with Kane. The hosts wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead four minutes later through Gnabry, Jamal Musiala with the assist.

Højlund, finding the net via a deflection, then pulled one back for the visitors with 49 minutes gone, the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch, with attacking midfielder Marcus Rashford this time the provider. It was 3-1 after Kane put his team in control with a penalty four minutes later struck low into the left corner given after a VAR check spotted a handball by Christian Eriksen.

Casemiro reduced the deficit with two minutes left, the defensive midfielder on target to round off a move involving attacker Anthony Martial to net the first of a brace. The fourth Bayern München goal arrived four minutes later courtesy of Tel, the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out, from a Joshua Kimmich assist.

A Casemiro header reduced the deficit for the visitors - attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes with the assist - as the defensive midfielder doubled his tally three minutes later.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the game, Sané spurning a big chance for Bayern München, Manchester United rueing a lack of composure from Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Bayern München lead the group on three points, while Manchester United's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, København are second on one point. Galatasaray are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

A return of two goals in one Champions League appearance means Casemiro is tied for the highest scorer early in this season's competition. Sané, Gnabry, Kane, and Tel are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. Højlund scored for the first time with Manchester United in his second appearance with the club.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.