AEK Atenas vs Dinamo Zagreb: resultado del 19 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Dinamo Zagreb saw a lead slip through their grasp late on in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at OPAP Arena on Saturday as AEK Athens earned a 2-2 draw following a Domagoj Vida goal - the result clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side on aggregate (4-3).

Por Redacción Deportes

Vida levelled the scores 11 minutes into stoppage time.

The home side also benefitted by a goal from Sergio Araújo, with Josip Sutalo and Robert Ljubicic on target for the visitors.

Sutalo opened the scoring for Dinamo Zagreb in time added on at the end of the first half. The visitors doubled their advantage after 65 minutes through Ljubicic, Bruno Petkovic with the assist.

Araújo then pulled one back for AEK Athens after 92 minutes. That paved the way for the leveller from Vida nine minutes later.

The draw will leave AEK to reflect on what might have been as Levi García missed a good chance that came his way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

AEK Athens advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (4-3), while Dinamo Zagreb will be transferred to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

Sutalo, Ljubicic, Araújo, and Vida rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

