Eduardo Yáñez said he was a victim of abuse: “On countless occasions”

Eduardo Yáñez joined the list of celebrities who have somehow expressed their opinion on the case of Sasha Sokol and Luis de Llano, because on this occasion the popular telenovela actor gave his point of view on the claims of abuse that have been presented in the Mexican show business, although he did not limit the subject to figures alone because for him it is something that can be presented in all social spheres, regardless of sex.

The protagonist of Televisa was not silent and before mentioning that he thought about the subject that has generated great controversy in the Mexican public, Yáñez confessed that he too has been the victim of abuse on “countless occasions”, but he was not interested in mentioning any more about it since by the time he is there are no longer a lot of sense, just as he would not like many people outside his life to find out about something, so for no reason would he speak.

“On countless occasions that is [...] In my cases... I am not interested in telling people my peds, I solve them myself”, commented the actor before the morning TV Azteca, Venga La Alegría, in front of the wave generated that has been applauded by veteran actors and actresses who are happy that the abuse and ill-treatment are finally exposed.

The actor assured that he will not talk about it anymore Photo: Instagram/@eduardoyanezofc

The actor of melodramas such as True Loves, Wild Heart and Amores Con Trampa assured that these kinds of regrettable practices do not only occur in television stations, broadcasters, newspapers or the media in general, since mainly women within any trade always face situations like that, for which, although men may also suffer from it, he likes mainly for them that Mexican society is “waking up” and breaking with those chains of negative actions.

“I don't say that only in the art world or the entertainment world is the only one who is exposed to this. It exists in hospitals, banks, industries, factories where women, or young people, or men are bait for other people who are dedicated to harassing and abusing others, it is not something exclusive to us,” he added.

Sasha Sokol vs. Luis de Llano case continues to generate controversy Photo: Archive

For Eduardo Yáñez, the social openness that has been generated in recent years thanks to large social movements led by great women - such as feminism - or even some minorities that increasingly show that they are anything but a minority - such as the LGBT+ community - have allowed artists to express all kinds of things of abuses as has happened since Sasha Sokol publicly denounced Luis de Llano.

“The openness that exists for all kinds of topics makes many colleagues and colleagues dare to talk about things that they experienced in the past or abuses that they experienced in the past and where in that past it was not as much as saying it,” she said before sentencing: “To the abusive who is screwed up and the abused who will hopefully find rest in his mind, in a sense that justice was done”, he concluded.

This is what the actor will look like in his film (Photo: Instagram/ @eduardonanezofc)

The actor will play a woman in the film entitled The Uncle, which is released on March 25, 2022 by Primevideo. In it, Eduardo Yáñez will share credits with José Eduardo Derbez and Ariadne Díaz. Although he assured that he will do everything in the most respectful way, if it has been a big challenge in his professional career:

“Having accepted the character, I accepted that I had to transform myself, that's mentally. Put on clothes, wig, makeup, heels,” he revealed to the Mexican television broadcast Sale El Sol.

