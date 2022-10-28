AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Viernes 28 de Octubre de 2022
Perú

Ver GolPerú Universitario vs UTC EN VIVO HOY: empatan 1-1 con gol de Larios por la Liga 1

El club ‘merengue’ y el ‘gavilán del norte’ cierran la temporada 2022 en el estadio Héroes de San Ramón

28 de Octubre de 2022
21:15 HsHOY

MIN 57: ¡Gol de UTC! Arakaki iguala 1-1 ante Universitario.

21:04 HsHOY

MIN 46: Se inició el segundo tiempo.

20:47 HsHOY

MIN 45+1: Terminó el primer tiempo.

20:32 HsHOY

MIN 32: ¡Gol de Universitario! Larios abrió el marcador 1-0 ante UTC.

Universitario enfrenó a UTC por la última fecha del Torneo Clausura de la Liga 1
20:00 HsHOY

MIN 1: Se inició el primer tiempo.

19:56 HsHOY

Los equipos salen al terreno de juego para el inicio del partido Universitario vs UTC

19:45 HsHOY

Alineaciones confirmadas del Universitario vs UTC

Universitario: Romero, Barreto, Guzmán, Quina, Cabanillas, Murrugarra, Barco, Guivin, Quispe, Polo y Larios.

UTC: Libman, Vásquez, Schuler, Ortíz, Trujillo, Mejía, Diez, García, Gentile, Arakaki y Peraza.

19:41 HsHOY
Universitario vs UTC: Alineaciones confirmadas del partido por la Liga 1
Universitario vs UTC: Alineaciones confirmadas del partido por la Liga 1
19:31 HsHOY
19:26 HsHOY
Universitario enfrenta a UTC por la última fecha del Torneo Clausura de la Liga 1

