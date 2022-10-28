Ver GolPerú Universitario vs UTC EN VIVO HOY: empatan 1-1 con gol de Larios por la Liga 1

MIN 57: ¡Gol de UTC! Arakaki iguala 1-1 ante Universitario.
MIN 46: Se inició el segundo tiempo.
MIN 45+1: Terminó el primer tiempo.
MIN 32: ¡Gol de Universitario! Larios abrió el marcador 1-0 ante UTC.
MIN 1: Se inició el primer tiempo.
Los equipos salen al terreno de juego para el inicio del partido Universitario vs UTC
Alineaciones confirmadas del Universitario vs UTC
Universitario: Romero, Barreto, Guzmán, Quina, Cabanillas, Murrugarra, Barco, Guivin, Quispe, Polo y Larios.
UTC: Libman, Vásquez, Schuler, Ortíz, Trujillo, Mejía, Diez, García, Gentile, Arakaki y Peraza.