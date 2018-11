So… I told @BenefitBeauty I have an allergy to hair dye but they said I’d be fine to tint my brows as the ingredients are different. So they tinted them for me in the shop on Saturday.

WOKE UP TWO DAYS LATER LIKE THIS!

Already been to A&E twice.

ALWAYS patch test kids. pic.twitter.com/ga0uMG2vhg

— Lauren 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇭🇰 (@missscottfraser) January 15, 2018