Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-AIRPORT/BERLIN

Por REUTERSOCT 31
31 de Octubre de 2020

First two planes land at Berlin's new BER airport

Start: 31 Oct 2020 13:03 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2020 13:28 GMT

BERLIN - The first two planes land at Berlin's new BER airport, marking the official opening which was delayed by almost a decade.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

