Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-PHILADELPHIA

Por REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2020

Unrest in Philadelphia after police shooting of Black man

Start: 28 Oct 2020 02:54 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2020 04:00 GMT

PHILADELPHIA , PENNSYLVANIA - Unrest on Philadelphia's streets after a video was shared on social media showing two police officers shooting dead a Black man armed with a knife.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: SOURCE - NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Duván Zapata se vistió de héroe con el Atalanta y Matheus Uribe fue ficha clave del Porto en la Liga de Campeones

Duván Zapata se vistió de héroe con el Atalanta y Matheus Uribe fue ficha clave del Porto en la Liga de Campeones

Los colombianos Zapata y Uribe fueron fichas clave para los resultados de sus respectivos equipos en la Liga de Campeones.
Los colombianos Zapata y Uribe fueron fichas clave para los resultados de sus respectivos equipos en la Liga de Campeones.

Duván Zapata se vistió de héroe con el Atalanta y Matheus Uribe fue ficha clave del Porto en la Liga de Campeones

Duván Zapata se vistió de héroe con el Atalanta y Matheus Uribe fue ficha clave del Porto en la Liga de Campeones

Los colombianos Zapata y Uribe fueron fichas clave para los resultados de sus respectivos equipos en la Liga de Campeones.
Los colombianos Zapata y Uribe fueron fichas clave para los resultados de sus respectivos equipos en la Liga de Campeones.

Una colombiana que brilla en Chile aterriza con su aplicación de belleza en el país

Una colombiana que brilla en Chile aterriza con su aplicación de belleza en el país

La empresaria busca conformar equipos de trabajo formales, que cumplan con los requerimientos de seguridad social, estabilidad contractual y salarial a través de su aplicación de belleza, Penélope.
La empresaria busca conformar equipos de trabajo formales, que cumplan con los requerimientos de seguridad social, estabilidad contractual y salarial a través de su aplicación de belleza, Penélope.

Una colombiana que brilla en Chile aterriza con su aplicación de belleza en el país

Una colombiana que brilla en Chile aterriza con su aplicación de belleza en el país

La empresaria busca conformar equipos de trabajo formales, que cumplan con los requerimientos de seguridad social, estabilidad contractual y salarial a través de su aplicación de belleza, Penélope.
La empresaria busca conformar equipos de trabajo formales, que cumplan con los requerimientos de seguridad social, estabilidad contractual y salarial a través de su aplicación de belleza, Penélope.

“Lamentablemente también contagié a mi esposo”: vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez

“Lamentablemente también contagié a mi esposo”: vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez

En medio de una entrevista, la vicepresidenta de Colombia señaló que tiene un poco de afección en la garganta y de dolor de cabeza, como consecuencia del covid-19.
En medio de una entrevista, la vicepresidenta de Colombia señaló que tiene un poco de afección en la garganta y de dolor de cabeza, como consecuencia del covid-19.

“Lamentablemente también contagié a mi esposo”: vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez

“Lamentablemente también contagié a mi esposo”: vicepresidenta Marta Lucía Ramírez

En medio de una entrevista, la vicepresidenta de Colombia señaló que tiene un poco de afección en la garganta y de dolor de cabeza, como consecuencia del covid-19.
En medio de una entrevista, la vicepresidenta de Colombia señaló que tiene un poco de afección en la garganta y de dolor de cabeza, como consecuencia del covid-19.

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro confirmó la detención del periodista Roland Carreño

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro confirmó la detención del periodista Roland Carreño

Los familiares denunciaron la desaparición del dirigente de Voluntad Popular, 24 horas después la dictadura chavista anunció que lo acusan de “participación en delitos contra el orden constitucional para alterar la paz de la República”
Los familiares denunciaron la desaparición del dirigente de Voluntad Popular, 24 horas después la dictadura chavista anunció que lo acusan de “participación en delitos contra el orden constitucional para alterar la paz de la República”

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro confirmó la detención del periodista Roland Carreño

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro confirmó la detención del periodista Roland Carreño

Los familiares denunciaron la desaparición del dirigente de Voluntad Popular, 24 horas después la dictadura chavista anunció que lo acusan de “participación en delitos contra el orden constitucional para alterar la paz de la República”
Los familiares denunciaron la desaparición del dirigente de Voluntad Popular, 24 horas después la dictadura chavista anunció que lo acusan de “participación en delitos contra el orden constitucional para alterar la paz de la República”

“El resultado salió positivo”: Mauricio Vila, gobernador de Yucatán, tiene COVID-19

“El resultado salió positivo”: Mauricio Vila, gobernador de Yucatán, tiene COVID-19

Seguirá trabajando con su gabinete vía telefónica
Seguirá trabajando con su gabinete vía telefónica

“El resultado salió positivo”: Mauricio Vila, gobernador de Yucatán, tiene COVID-19

“El resultado salió positivo”: Mauricio Vila, gobernador de Yucatán, tiene COVID-19

Seguirá trabajando con su gabinete vía telefónica
Seguirá trabajando con su gabinete vía telefónica

“Recuperar las comunidades será clave”: Marcelo Ebrard habló de los retos ante la crisis por COVID-19

“Recuperar las comunidades será clave”: Marcelo Ebrard habló de los retos ante la crisis por COVID-19

El canciller mexicano participó en la inauguración del Common Action Forum 2020 “La gestión urbana y la cooperación internacional en el contexto de la COVID-19”
El canciller mexicano participó en la inauguración del Common Action Forum 2020 “La gestión urbana y la cooperación internacional en el contexto de la COVID-19”

“Recuperar las comunidades será clave”: Marcelo Ebrard habló de los retos ante la crisis por COVID-19

“Recuperar las comunidades será clave”: Marcelo Ebrard habló de los retos ante la crisis por COVID-19

El canciller mexicano participó en la inauguración del Common Action Forum 2020 “La gestión urbana y la cooperación internacional en el contexto de la COVID-19”
El canciller mexicano participó en la inauguración del Common Action Forum 2020 “La gestión urbana y la cooperación internacional en el contexto de la COVID-19”

El efecto “Yo soy Betty, la fea” contagió hasta a Bad Bunny

El efecto “Yo soy Betty, la fea” contagió hasta a Bad Bunny

El reguetonero puertorriqueño publicó un video que provocó revuelo en las redes sociales y donde se le ve disfrutando de la producción colombiana.
El reguetonero puertorriqueño publicó un video que provocó revuelo en las redes sociales y donde se le ve disfrutando de la producción colombiana.

El efecto “Yo soy Betty, la fea” contagió hasta a Bad Bunny

El efecto “Yo soy Betty, la fea” contagió hasta a Bad Bunny

El reguetonero puertorriqueño publicó un video que provocó revuelo en las redes sociales y donde se le ve disfrutando de la producción colombiana.
El reguetonero puertorriqueño publicó un video que provocó revuelo en las redes sociales y donde se le ve disfrutando de la producción colombiana.

“Edgardo se enamoró de mí”: el ex Menudo Roy Roselló aseguró que Doña Panchi, mamá del manager, conocía la presunta conducta de su hijo

“Edgardo se enamoró de mí”: el ex Menudo Roy Roselló aseguró que Doña Panchi, mamá del manager, conocía la presunta conducta de su hijo

Un nuevo relato se suma a la lista de acusaciones en contra del creador de la emblemática boy band boricua; Roselló planea demandarlo en Estados Unidos
Un nuevo relato se suma a la lista de acusaciones en contra del creador de la emblemática boy band boricua; Roselló planea demandarlo en Estados Unidos

“Edgardo se enamoró de mí”: el ex Menudo Roy Roselló aseguró que Doña Panchi, mamá del manager, conocía la presunta conducta de su hijo

“Edgardo se enamoró de mí”: el ex Menudo Roy Roselló aseguró que Doña Panchi, mamá del manager, conocía la presunta conducta de su hijo

Un nuevo relato se suma a la lista de acusaciones en contra del creador de la emblemática boy band boricua; Roselló planea demandarlo en Estados Unidos
Un nuevo relato se suma a la lista de acusaciones en contra del creador de la emblemática boy band boricua; Roselló planea demandarlo en Estados Unidos

Sin reconciliación: Aislinn Derbez ya respondió a la demanda de divorcio de Ochmann, en medio de versiones sobre un posible nuevo romance

Sin reconciliación: Aislinn Derbez ya respondió a la demanda de divorcio de Ochmann, en medio de versiones sobre un posible nuevo romance

La hija de Eugenio Derbez dio de qué hablar por su acercamiento a un hombre
La hija de Eugenio Derbez dio de qué hablar por su acercamiento a un hombre

Sin reconciliación: Aislinn Derbez ya respondió a la demanda de divorcio de Ochmann, en medio de versiones sobre un posible nuevo romance

Sin reconciliación: Aislinn Derbez ya respondió a la demanda de divorcio de Ochmann, en medio de versiones sobre un posible nuevo romance

La hija de Eugenio Derbez dio de qué hablar por su acercamiento a un hombre
La hija de Eugenio Derbez dio de qué hablar por su acercamiento a un hombre

Autoridades ordenan a la USO desmontar la polémica valla con la imagen de Álvaro Uribe en Barrancabermeja

Autoridades ordenan a la USO desmontar la polémica valla con la imagen de Álvaro Uribe en Barrancabermeja

La valla había sido instalada en el espacio público a finales de septiembre por la Unidad Sindical Obrera de ese municipio.
La valla había sido instalada en el espacio público a finales de septiembre por la Unidad Sindical Obrera de ese municipio.

Autoridades ordenan a la USO desmontar la polémica valla con la imagen de Álvaro Uribe en Barrancabermeja

Autoridades ordenan a la USO desmontar la polémica valla con la imagen de Álvaro Uribe en Barrancabermeja

La valla había sido instalada en el espacio público a finales de septiembre por la Unidad Sindical Obrera de ese municipio.
La valla había sido instalada en el espacio público a finales de septiembre por la Unidad Sindical Obrera de ese municipio.

Huracán Zeta: el ejército activó el Plan DN-III ante su paso por la Península de Yucatán

Huracán Zeta: el ejército activó el Plan DN-III ante su paso por la Península de Yucatán

Por lo menos 222 vehículos oficiales y más de 5,000 militares participarán en el protocolo que auxiliará a los habitantes de las zonas afectadas
Por lo menos 222 vehículos oficiales y más de 5,000 militares participarán en el protocolo que auxiliará a los habitantes de las zonas afectadas

Huracán Zeta: el ejército activó el Plan DN-III ante su paso por la Península de Yucatán

Huracán Zeta: el ejército activó el Plan DN-III ante su paso por la Península de Yucatán

Por lo menos 222 vehículos oficiales y más de 5,000 militares participarán en el protocolo que auxiliará a los habitantes de las zonas afectadas
Por lo menos 222 vehículos oficiales y más de 5,000 militares participarán en el protocolo que auxiliará a los habitantes de las zonas afectadas

“Aristegui no me corrió”: Sergio Aguayo negó los rumores sobre su salida del noticiario

“Aristegui no me corrió”: Sergio Aguayo negó los rumores sobre su salida del noticiario

La mesa de análisis en la que participó durante 10 años terminó esta semana
La mesa de análisis en la que participó durante 10 años terminó esta semana

“Aristegui no me corrió”: Sergio Aguayo negó los rumores sobre su salida del noticiario

“Aristegui no me corrió”: Sergio Aguayo negó los rumores sobre su salida del noticiario

La mesa de análisis en la que participó durante 10 años terminó esta semana
La mesa de análisis en la que participó durante 10 años terminó esta semana
MAS NOTICIAS