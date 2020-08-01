Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-UNDOCKING-SPLASHDOWN

Por REUTERSAUG 01
31 de Julio de 2020

SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts return to Earth

Start: 01 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2020 23:00 GMT

SPACE - SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnke undock from ISS and return to Earth.

SCHEDULE:

2145GMT - Hatch closure

2334GMT - Undocking

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ciro Immobile, el Botín de Oro que alcanzó un récord de Higuaín y al que lo pierden los autos y los videojuegos

La historia de vida del delantero italiano que cortó la racha goleadora de Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA informó que Gianni Infantino no será separado del cargo de presidente mientras es investigado por la Justicia de Suiza

El máximo organismo del fútbol explicó que el mandatario no dejará sus funciones mientras es investigado por las reuniones que mantuvo con el Fiscal General suizo
El huracán Isaías dejó sin electricidad a una parte de las Bahamas en su avance hacia Florida

El ciclón tocó tierra este sábado al norte de la isla de Andros. El presidente Donald Trump ya aprobó una declaración de emergencia para varios condados del estado sureño de EEUU
El “monstruoso” lanzamiento de 93 metros que enloqueció a las Grandes Ligas de Béisbol

Mookie Betts, jugador de los Dodgers, sacó a relucir la potencia de su brazo para eliminar a Ketel Marte en la parte baja de la primera entrada
Las lágrimas de emoción del argentino Emiliano Martínez tras ser campeón con el Arsenal inglés

El ex arquero de Independiente tocó el cielo con las manos al conquistar la FA Cup con los Gunners
Jennifer Lopez al natural: su selfie más reveladora a sus 51 años

"La Diva del Bronx" cautivó a sus seguidores con esta fotografía después de levantarse por la mañana
La CNDH investiga la detención del médico chiapaneco tras la muerte de un ex diputado local, a causa del COVID-19

Familiares del legislador acusaron al doctor de abuso de autoridad y acoso sexual
El senador de Morena, Armando Guadiana, beneficiado por 57,9 millones de CFE

El legislador es socio de varias empresas mineras que aparecen como proveedoras de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad
Nació hace dos semanas, se contagió de coronavirus y logró recuperarse: la historia de Marian, una bebé de Sonora

En cuanto nació presentó complicaciones respiratorias por lo que se le hizo una prueba de coronavirus y salió positiva
Más de 1,000 millones de pesos para el Bosque de Chapultepec: a un año no hay claridad de su uso

La unificación de lo que busca ser una gran área cultural, podrá lograrse gracias a la construcción de un puente flotante
La triste gestión de Guillermo Álvarez con CA: en 32 años sólo logró ganar un campeonato de liga

De acuerdo con una carta publicada en diversos medios, Álvarez habría renunciado a su cargo como director general de la cooperativa
El exorbitante costo de la estancia de Emilio Lozoya, testigo colaborador de México, en el Hospital Ángeles

El ex director de Pemex ingresó al hospital el pasado 17 de julio y se estima que lo den de alta el próximo 2 de agosto
