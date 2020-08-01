ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-UNDOCKING-SPLASHDOWN

SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts return to Earth

Start: 01 Aug 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2020 23:00 GMT

SPACE - SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnke undock from ISS and return to Earth.

SCHEDULE:

2145GMT - Hatch closure

2334GMT - Undocking

