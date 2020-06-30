Martes 30 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY IRAN-USA/UN --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS--

Por REUTERSJUN 30
30 de Junio de 2020

U.N. briefed on implementation of Iran restrictions

Start: 30 Jun 2020 15:04 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 16:04 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council briefed on implementation U.N. restrictions on Iran, with Iranian FM Zarif expected to address the council.

++LIST OF SPEAKERS:

++Rule 39

1. Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs

2. His Excellency Mr. Olof Skoog, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations

++Council Member

3. Belgium - as Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015)

++Council Members

4. United States – His Excellency Mr. Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State

5. Belgium

6. Dominican Republic

7. Tunisia

8. South Africa

9. China

10. Germany

11. United Kingdom

12. Estonia

13. Viet Nam

14. Niger

15. Russian Federation

16. Indonesia

17. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

18. France (President)

++Rule 37

19. Islamic Republic of Iran – His Excellency Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Julián Gil estalló contra Gustavo Adolfo Infante y lo insultó

Al actor no le pareció la manera en que el periodista trató el asunto de su reciente conflicto con Marjorie de Sousa
“A los que gozaron, sorry”: el desafiante mensaje de Ricardo Martinelli tras ser hospitalizado

El ex presidente de Panamá fue ingresado por un cuadro de hipertensión y arritmia cardíaca. En 2019 fue liberado de prisión en el marco de una causa de escuchas telefónicas y malversación de fondos públicos
Robin, una plataforma de reclutamiento de talento basada en juegos de neurociencia e inteligencia artificial

Pensionados del IMSS podrán disponer del pago correspondiente a julio desde este martes 30 de junio

Durante el mes de julio se mantendrá la suspensión de descuentos para aquellos que tienen un préstamo por parte del IMSS
Las confesiones de Mick Schumacher: el consejo que le dio su padre y por qué cambió su apellido cuando era niño

El joven piloto de 21 años continúa creciendo en el mundo del automovilismo bajo la sombra de lo que fue el "Kaiser" dentro de la Fórmula 1
Murió Carl Reiner, una de las máximas leyendas de la comedia de los Estados Unidos

El actor tenía 98 años. Fue uno de los íconos televisivos norteamericanos. En el cine, una de sus últimas participaciones fue en la saga protagonizada por Brad Pitt y George Clooney, "Ocean's Eleven"
Coronavirus en el fútbol colombiano: Atlético Nacional registró los primeros casos positivos

El club informó que halló dos infectados tras realizar un total de 57 pruebas entre deportistas, cuerpo técnico y personal administrativo
Coronavirus en Chile: el desempleo trepó al 11,2% entre marzo y mayo, su mayor crecimiento en una década

La tasa de desocupación nacional se incrementó así un 4 por ciento con respecto al mismo periodo de 2019. El Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas dijo que es la más alta en toda la serie desde 2010
Smart Home: Google convoca a un evento para dar a conocer sus novedades para el hogar inteligente

El encuentro será gratuito, online y comenzará el 8 de julio. Cómo registrarse para acceder al evento
En al menos seis estados ya hay calles y colonias con el nombre Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Algunas datan desde hace más de 15 años
“El amor puede ser el mejor bálsamo”: Danna Paola y las sospechas de un nuevo romance

Continúan los rumores en torno al nuevo dueño de los suspiros de la famosa intérprete mexicana
Un petrolero “fantasma” abandonado en el Mar Rojo puede causar un desastre ambiental histórico: “Es como un arma nuclear”

Los expertos dicen que las reparaciones ya no son posibles porque el daño a la nave es irreversible. La ONU cree que el retraso en descargar el crudo puede destruir la vida animal en el Mar Rojo. El papel de los rebeldes hutíes en el caso
