ADVISORY IRAN-USA/UN --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS

U.N. briefed on implementation of Iran restrictions

Start: 30 Jun 2020 15:04 GMT

End: 30 Jun 2020 16:04 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council briefed on implementation U.N. restrictions on Iran, with Iranian FM Zarif expected to address the council.

++LIST OF SPEAKERS:

++Rule 39

1. Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs

2. His Excellency Mr. Olof Skoog, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations

++Council Member

3. Belgium - as Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015)

++Council Members

4. United States – His Excellency Mr. Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State

5. Belgium

6. Dominican Republic

7. Tunisia

8. South Africa

9. China

10. Germany

11. United Kingdom

12. Estonia

13. Viet Nam

14. Niger

15. Russian Federation

16. Indonesia

17. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

18. France (President)

++Rule 37

19. Islamic Republic of Iran – His Excellency Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs

