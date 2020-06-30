ADVISORY IRAN-USA/UN --UPDATED WITH SPEAKERS

U.N. briefed on implementation of Iran restrictions
Start: 30 Jun 2020 15:04 GMT
End: 30 Jun 2020 16:04 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Security Council briefed on implementation U.N. restrictions on Iran, with Iranian FM Zarif expected to address the council.
++LIST OF SPEAKERS:
++Rule 39
1. Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs
2. His Excellency Mr. Olof Skoog, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations
++Council Member
3. Belgium - as Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015)
++Council Members
4. United States – His Excellency Mr. Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State
5. Belgium
6. Dominican Republic
7. Tunisia
8. South Africa
9. China
10. Germany
11. United Kingdom
12. Estonia
13. Viet Nam
14. Niger
15. Russian Federation
16. Indonesia
17. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
18. France (President)
++Rule 37
19. Islamic Republic of Iran – His Excellency Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister for Foreign Affairs
