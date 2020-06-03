Miércoles 3 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SUMMIT

Por REUTERSJUN 03
3 de Junio de 2020

UK hosts Global Vaccine Summit alongside Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Start: 04 Jun 2020 14:50 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 15:30 GMT

LONDON - UK hosts virtual Global Vaccine Summit, alongside public-private health organisation Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

SCHEDULE: 1450-1530GMT Closing addresses including keynote by Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GLOBAL VACCINE SUMMIT 2020

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Hallaron el cadáver de la diputada Anel Bueno, secuestrada hace 34 días: López Obrador envió pésame

Su cuerpo lo han encontrado en una fosa clandestina en Colima

Querétaro y Tlaxcala rechazaron adoptar el semáforo único para la Megalópolis propuesto por Segob

Francisco Domínguez y Marco Mena señalaron que los sistemas de reapertura de actividades deberán apegarse a las realidades que se viven en sus entidades en torno a la pandemia

La hija de George Floyd: “Mi papi cambió el mundo”

Gianna, de seis años, salió en brazos del ex basquetbolista Stephen Jackson, quien aseguró que cuidaría de ella

El emotivo momento en que policías se arrodillan en solidaridad con los manifestantes contra el racismo en EEUU

El gesto fue muy bien recibido por parte de los presentes, que vitorearon a los oficiales

“No hay un descenso claro”: López Obrador reconoció que la epidemia no cede en CDMX en la Nueva Normalidad

El presidente de México aseguró que de ser necesario y en caso de un rebrote del COVID-19 en alguna de las regiones del país, se ratificaría sobre la reapertura

“Crítico político de primer orden y actor que hizo historia”: las palabras de López Obrador sobre la muerte de Héctor Suárez

Durante su conferencia de este miércoles, el presidente de México se refirió al fallecimiento del actor y comediante

Mejora la cotización del peso ante debilidad del dólar

La moneda local cotizaba en 21.5718 por dólar

Una figura de Europa alquiló una vivienda y les compró comida a trabajadores en situación de calle

Keita Baldé, actual jugador del Mónaco francés, tuvo un gesto solidario con los temporeros, los empleados que trabajan en la recolección de frutas en Cataluña

Estiman que será para septiembre cuando se estabilice el número de defunciones en la Ciudad de México

La Secretaría de Salud capitalina indicó que siguen incrementando el número de personas hospitalizadas

La FIFA se pronunció sobre los homenajes de los futbolistas a Floyd al festejar los goles: “Merecen un aplauso”

El ente máximo del fútbol lanzó un comunicado en el que pidió que no sancionen a jugadores como Marcus Thuram o Jadon Sancho, quienes se manifestaron en el campo

“En mi relación con Enrique existe el amor”: así defendió Tania Ruiz su romance con Peña Nieto

La modelo explicó que en su relación con el ex mandatario existe Dios, amor, lealtad, respeto, confianza y comunicación

La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Se establecerán líneas “prioritarias” en la atención de la pandemia, entre ellas la detección de casos activos de COVID-19, la vigilancia epidemiológica y el tratamiento oportuno de los contagiados
La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Un informe de SOS Orinoco reveló la actuación de cuerpos de inteligencia y grupos irregulares en la explotación del oro en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro otorgó medida de casa por cárcel al tío de Juan Guaidó

CJNG se atribuyó el asesinato de venezolana desmembrada en Cancún

EEUU sancionó a cuatro empresas navales por transportar petróleo hacia Venezuela

La policía de Nueva York bloqueó el puente de Manhattan para evitar nuevas protestas y saqueos durante el toque de queda

Cómo fueron las maniobras de Huawei para ocultar sus operaciones prohibidas con el régimen de Irán

La esposa del policía que mató a George Floyd fue Señora Minnesota en 2018: ahora tomó una dura decisión

Reabrieron los hoteles en Miami pero los visitantes no se dieron por aludidos

“La conversación”: el momento en que los padres afroamericanos le enseñan a sus niños las reglas para protegerse del racismo

Hallaron el cadáver de la diputada Anel Bueno, secuestrada hace 34 días: López Obrador envió pésame

Querétaro y Tlaxcala rechazaron adoptar el semáforo único para la Megalópolis propuesto por Segob

“No hay un descenso claro”: López Obrador reconoció que la epidemia no cede en CDMX en la Nueva Normalidad

“Crítico político de primer orden y actor que hizo historia”: las palabras de López Obrador sobre la muerte de Héctor Suárez

Mejora la cotización del peso ante debilidad del dólar

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Fernán Quirós, sobre el permiso a los runners y a los locales de ropa: “Tenemos que darle respuesta a la gente que ya está fatigada”

Explosión en perfumería de Villa Crespo: dos bomberos permanecen internados en terapia intensiva

Cuanto vale tu auto usado: la lista de precios por modelo y cómo empiezan a repuntar las ventas en medio de la cuarentena

Video: un camionero fue golpeado por policías de la Bonaerense tras un confuso episodio en un control

Chaco: apartaron a los policías que son investigados por el ataque a integrantes de una comunidad Qom

Hallaron el cadáver de la diputada Anel Bueno, secuestrada hace 34 días: López Obrador envió pésame

Querétaro y Tlaxcala rechazaron adoptar el semáforo único para la Megalópolis propuesto por Segob

La hija de George Floyd: “Mi papi cambió el mundo”

El emotivo momento en que policías se arrodillan en solidaridad con los manifestantes contra el racismo en EEUU

“No hay un descenso claro”: López Obrador reconoció que la epidemia no cede en CDMX en la Nueva Normalidad

“Crítico político de primer orden y actor que hizo historia”: las palabras de López Obrador sobre la muerte de Héctor Suárez

“En mi relación con Enrique existe el amor”: así defendió Tania Ruiz su romance con Peña Nieto

“Te extraño y te quiero”: Lorenzo Méndez cantó dolido en medio de su separación de “Chiquis” Rivera

Desde Brooklyn, Calu Rivero posteó fotos suyas en contra del racismo y fue criticada en las redes sociales

Detuvieron a Nacho Vidal, actor de cine porno, acusado de matar a un fotógrafo durante un ritual con veneno de sapo

Una figura de Europa alquiló una vivienda y les compró comida a trabajadores en situación de calle

La FIFA se pronunció sobre los homenajes de los futbolistas a Floyd al festejar los goles: “Merecen un aplauso”

El hermano de Guardiola reveló cual es el sueño que todavía le queda por cumplir a Pep

Con un emotivo video, el Mono Burgos anunció su salida del Atlético de Madrid y revivió dos momentos emblemáticos con Simeone

El ex tenista James Blake lamentó la muerte de George Floyd y contó detalles de su propio calvario por el abuso policial

