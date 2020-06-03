ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SUMMIT

UK hosts Global Vaccine Summit alongside Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Start: 04 Jun 2020 14:50 GMT
End: 04 Jun 2020 15:30 GMT
LONDON - UK hosts virtual Global Vaccine Summit, alongside public-private health organisation Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
SCHEDULE: 1450-1530GMT Closing addresses including keynote by Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: GLOBAL VACCINE SUMMIT 2020
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Se establecerán líneas “prioritarias” en la atención de la pandemia, entre ellas la detección de casos activos de COVID-19, la vigilancia epidemiológica y el tratamiento oportuno de los contagiados
MAS NOTICIAS