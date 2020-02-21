SHOTLIST HONG KONG, CHINA20 DE FEBRERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano general hand-sewn fabric masks on display at a shop in Sham Shui Po2. Plano medio shoppers examining hand-sewn fabric masks on display at a shop in Sham Shui Po3. Plano medio shoppers examining hand-sewn fabric masks on display at a shop in Sham Shui Po4. Primer plano shoppers examining hand-sewn fabric masks on display at a shop in Sham Shui Po 5. SOUNDBITE 1 - Elase Wong, tailor (mujer, Cantonese, 10 seg.): "I give away the sample patterns, they can make it at home. I have samples they can take photos and refer to. I hope everyone can achieve self-sufficiency." HONG KONG, CHINA19 DE FEBRERO DE 2020FUENTE: AFPTV 6. Plano general a mask manufacturing machine being tested in "Mask Factory" in Tuen Mun7. Plano medio finished surgical masks being loaded from the machine 8. SOUNDBITE 2 - Tong, founder of "Mask Factory" (hombre, Cantonese, 15 seg.): "I looked online and exclaimed 'wow, the price of surgical masks are pushed so high'. It's not just Hong Kongers bringing the prices up, but when foreign merchants see the demand, the price were raised. " 9. Plano medio roll of mask fabric being loaded into mask manufacturing machine10. Plano medio mask fabric being loaded into mask manufacturing machine11. Primer plano cut mask fabric in the mask manufacturing machine