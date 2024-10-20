Sevilla vs Arsenal: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Gabriel Jesus turned in an impressive display to help Arsenal to a 2-1 triumph over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday. Jesus had a goal and an assist for the visitors.

Mikel Arteta's side also benefitted from a goal from Gabriel Martinelli on the way to victory, with Nemanja Gudelj on target for the home side.

Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in time added on at the end of the first half when he capped off a fast break having been one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The striker finished to the lower right corner after combining with Jesus. Arsenal wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute through Jesus, who netted following a solo run, Declan Rice with the assist.

Gudelj, steering home a header following a corner, then pulled one back for Sevilla five minutes later, with attacking midfielder Ivan Rakitic this time the provider.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Arsenal duo of Martinelli and Jesus did spurn big chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Arsenal lead the group on six points, while Sevilla's two points place them third. Meanwhile, Lens are sitting second on five points. PSV are fourth on two points.

IN THE GOALS:

Jesus now has three goals in three Champions League appearances in 2023/2024, which is tied for the highest tally in the competition this season. Gudelj is the leading scorer in the competition at Sevilla with two for the season, finding the net for the second appearance in succession. Martinelli netted his first Champions League goal in his debut appearance in the competition. The assist for Rakitic was his second for the Champions League season, tied for the most assists this campaign in the competition.

INJURY CONCERN:

Arsenal had to make an enforced change in the 80th minute as Gabriel Jesus was withdrawn.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.