Sevilla vs Arsenal por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán: todos los detalles de la previa

Sevilla are looking for their first win in the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group stage as they prepare to host Arsenal at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday.

Sevilla played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at Philips Stadion against PSV. Nemanja Gudelj and Youssef En-Nesyri were on the scoresheet in the draw. They are winless in their last four games in all competitions (W0 D3 L1).

Arsenal suffered a first competition loss of the campaign following the 2-1 defeat on their travels in their last group stage match against Lens. Gabriel Jesus netted in the loss.

Arsenal are second in the group on three points, while Sevilla's two points place them third. Lens are sitting first in the group on four points. PSV are fourth on one point.

When the two sides last met in action, Arsenal won 6-0 in the Emirates Cup Final at Emirates Stadium last season. Gabriel Jesus led the Gunners with three goals, netting in the 13th, 15th, and 77th minute. Bukayo Saka also netted twice, followed by Eddie Nketiah with one.

Jesus has been the most prolific player for Arsenal, netting twice in this season's Champions League, including one match-opening goal. He is tied for third in the competition's scoring charts in 2023/2024. The trio of Gudelj, Lucas Ocampos, and En-Nesyri have provided stand-out moments for Sevilla in Champions League play. They are the team's joint top scorers with one goal.

The visitors have scored in each of their last 16 matches across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest in May.

Hosts Sevilla played to a draw in their only previous Champions League contest at home this season. Los Nervionenses will be out to prolong a five-match home unbeaten streak (W2 D3 L0) in all competitions.

Arsenal's defeat against Lens was their only contest on their travels to date in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Sevilla have won one, drawn four and lost one. They scored 10 and conceded seven in that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Arsenal have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored 11 and conceded six in that period, netting first in five of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 2

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 2